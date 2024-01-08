Health In Her HUE Announces $3 Million In Funding

Health tech startup connects Black women and women of color with culturally sensitive and responsive healthcare providers and content.

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Her HUE, the premier digital health platform aimed at reducing racial health disparities for Black women and women of color through technology, media and community today announced that the company has raised a $3 million seed funding round to fuel its growth by investing in talent and building out new programs and products. The funding was led by Seae Ventures and included participation from Johnson & Johnson Impact Ventures (an impact fund within the Johnson & Johnson Foundation), Morgan Stanley Inclusive Ventures Lab, Genius Guild, HBCU Founders Fund, Stanford Impact Fund and a select group of angel investors.

Health In Her HUE was formed in 2018 to connect Black women and women of color with culturally sensitive and responsive healthcare providers and content to support them with accessing better care to improve outcomes. The company was founded by CEO Ashlee Wisdom who brings over a decade of experience working across the healthcare industry in a range of leadership roles.

Health In Her HUE's platform provides its nearly 13,000 members with access to a suite of solutions to support their healthcare journey. The platform's current offerings include:

Connections : A directory consisting of over 1,300 diverse providers across 60 specialities, where members can filter and search for healthcare providers who best meet their needs, ensuring personalized and culturally responsive care.

: A directory consisting of over 1,300 diverse providers across 60 specialities, where members can filter and search for healthcare providers who best meet their needs, ensuring personalized and culturally responsive care. Content : A collection of educational health content in the form of long and short-form videos, articles, and live on-demand virtual events that help keep women informed and aware on their healthcare journey.

: A collection of educational health content in the form of long and short-form videos, articles, and live on-demand virtual events that help keep women informed and aware on their healthcare journey. Community: Forums where women can engage and learn from each other on a variety of health topics. This includes the Care Squad Program, which offers a physician designed curriculum and peer support group on various topics, including fibroids, fertility, mental health and more.

"I'm proud of the impact Health In Her HUE has achieved thus far to ensure Black women and women of color have a safe space to prioritize their holistic health and well-being," said Wisdom. "I know first-hand the challenges women of color face to receive equal quality of care while not feeling seen and heard by the healthcare system. Health In Her HUE is uniquely positioned to address the existing racial health disparities and connect our members with providers who are committed to hearing and understanding their unique lived experiences, while providing quality care accordingly."

"Ashlee's passion and vision for connecting Black women and women of color to culturally competent care is what drew our attention initially. Her focus on this vision, and ability to create a community, a team and a platform to make this vision a reality is what keeps us excited about Health In Her HUE and Ashlee's leadership. We were thrilled to lead this round of financing and look forward to continuing to support Ashlee on this journey to help more Black women and women of color access the health care providers, services and resources that are committed to their health and well-being," said Arianne Kidder, a Partner at Seae Ventures.

This marks Health In Hue HUE's second round of funding. In 2021, the company initially raised $1.2M in a pre-seed round to develop the platform. To date, the company's total investment amounts to $4.2M.

About Health In Her HUE

Health In Her HUE is the premier digital platform that connects Black women and women of color to culturally sensitive healthcare providers and offers health information and content that centers their lived experiences in order to reduce racial health disparities by leveraging the power of technology, media and community to improve health outcomes. Learn more at: healthinherhue.com and connect with us on facebook.com/healthinherhue , instagram.com/healthinherhue , linkedin.com/company/health-in-her-hue , twitter.com/healthinherhue

About Seae Ventures

Seae Ventures is an investment firm specializing in early-stage healthcare technology and services companies and focuses primarily on funding diverse entrepreneurs including women and those who identify as black, indigenous, and people of color. To date, it has deployed capital into 18 start- up companies, many of which focus specifically on solutions for underserved populations. www.seaeventures.com

