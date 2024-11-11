Health In Motion Expands Footprint with Acquisition of Spooner and Hayward Physical Therapy & Wellness

Acquisition of Therapist-Owned Physical Therapy Practice Enhances Care for northern Wisconsin Patients.

SPOONER, Wis., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Motion (HIM), a Member of the Confluent Health Family, proudly announces its latest acquisition of Spooner and Hayward Physical Therapy & Wellness (SHPT), a therapist-owned physical therapy practice with a rich history of providing exceptional care to patients in Spooner, Wisconsin and Hayward, Wisconsin. This partnership is an exciting opportunity for both companies to build on SHPT's legacy and provide even more comprehensive care to patients throughout the region.

Company logo.

"We are very pleased to welcome Spooner and Hayward Physical Therapy & Wellness into our Health In Motion family," said Bart Lamers Director of Business Operations at Health In Motion. "This acquisition aligns with our mission to provide specialized, high-quality care to central and northern Wisconsin communities. We are excited about the opportunities this merger brings to expand our services and to continue to deliver exceptional patient outcomes."

This partnership will allow SHPT to maintain its same great clinical care, while benefiting from Confluent Health's robust management services, talent acquisition support, business development, educational offerings, and clinic optimization resources. SHPT will also gain access to valuable resources, including premier partnerships with Confluent Health clients and vendors, access to our hybrid care platform called mōviHealth, PTPN network, access to Evidence in Motion's robust continuing education courses and graduate health programs, as well as our employee safety solutions from Fit For Work, the leading provider in the industry.

"We're excited to join forces with Health In Motion, as their commitment to exceptional patient care, continuing education, and teamwork aligns perfectly with our values at Spooner and Hayward Physical Therapy & Wellness," expressed Dr. Erik Larson, DPT, Co-Owner of Spooner and Hayward Physical Therapy & Wellness. "This partnership will allow us to enhance our services and continue delivering the highest level of care to our community."

"I echo Bart's excitement in welcoming Spooner and Hayward Physical Therapy & Wellness to the Health In Motion and Confluent Health Families," stated Pat Wempe, VP of Clinical Operations. "This acquisition represents our commitment to delivering exceptional care and expanding our services. We will continue delivering the highest personalized rehabilitation and wellness standards to our communities."

This partnership will further expand HIM's footprint, making it the proud owner of 11 clinics across Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. For more information about HIM, visit their website at himwi.com. To schedule an appointment with one of SHPT's expert therapists, visit their website at haywardpt.net.

About Health In Motion: Health In Motion (HIM) is a Wisconsin- and Pennsylvania-based, private physical therapy practice group. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, HIM positively impacts patients' lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. For more information, visit himwi.com, or find them on Facebook at @healthinmotionwi.

About Confluent Health: Confluent Health, a nationwide network of physical and occupational therapy companies, is at the forefront of advancing musculoskeletal solutions that make us all stronger. We deliver better patient outcomes, reduce costs of care, improve workplace wellness, provide best-in-class education services, help prevent injuries, and play a crucial role in shaping industry best practices. For more information, visit confluenthealth.com or find us on LinkedIn at @ConfluentHealth.

Media Contact:

Caitlin Greenwell

270-668-7886

[email protected]

SOURCE Confluent Health