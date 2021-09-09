Health in Motion Network Announces Erin Ard Joins Customer Success Team

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health in Motion Network (HIMN) has added Erin Ard to its growing customer success team, ensuring pharmacy clients and their patients are comprehensively and expertly supported through digital health engagement. Prior to committing her talents to HIMN, Ard served in various roles over eight years with Epic Pharmacies, including member services and sales support, managing implementation processes and facilitating improved system efficiencies.

"As we increase deployment of our digital health platform to industry-leading pharmacies around the country, we knew it was imperative to grow our capacity to support and further anticipate their needs," says Mike Slusser, Vice President of Operations. "Erin demonstrates everyday a tremendous ability to translate client needs into action at scale as well as her invaluable knowledge of pharmacy administration."

HIMN is actively increasing its national footprint of pharmacists utilizing its Dispensed Care Management™ digital tool. Centralized medical and lab record storage, secure messaging, telehealth and video chat capabilities, and synchronous wearable device integration all support pharmacists' engagement with patients for better longitudinal outcomes. Pharmacists are empowered to collaborate with physicians and other providers in designated care teams. Single sign-on electronic access streamlines utilization. The platform is designed to complement existing pharmacy and medical systems, optimizing workflows and care management.

Ard comments, "Both HIMN's vision and execution strategy align with my experience in the pharmacy industry, and I am excited to contribute by facilitating access to this innovative solution. Pharmacies are ready to take the next step, introducing digital tools to better serve their patients, and meaningfully grow their practices."

With an expansive and expanding network of affiliated pharmacies and their exponential patient reach, HIMN is poised to meaningful iterate healthcare delivery, amplifying current market trends through digitally enhanced, personalized digital health modalities.

Contact: Alec Slusser, [email protected]

SOURCE Health in Motion Network

