Health In Tech Appoints Former SAP and IBM Executive Sri Rajagopalan as Chief Technology Officer to Advance AI-driven Enterprise-Grade Platform Growth

STUART, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIT), an AI-enabled InsurTech platform company, today announced the appointment of Sri Rajagopalan as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective February 23, 2026.

Mr. Rajagopalan has served as Health In Tech's Interim CTO since November 2025, during which time he has provided decisive technology leadership and advanced the company's AI-driven transformation strategy. As Interim CTO, he has strengthened architectural discipline, accelerated platform modernization, and delivered measurable execution across mission-critical technology initiatives.

As Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Rajagopalan oversees end-to-end product engineering and enterprise platform operations. He is responsible for advancing Health In Tech's next-generation technology architecture and AI development roadmap and embedding artificial intelligence, automation, and data intelligence across underwriting, claims, and benefits administration workflows. His mandate includes building, scaling, and optimizing the company's cloud-native, enterprise-grade platforms to enhance performance, security, interoperability, and scalability and position Health In Tech to execute on its long-term enterprise vision and forthcoming strategic growth initiatives.

Mr. Rajagopalan has more than two decades of enterprise-scale technology leadership, with global experience in software engineering, cloud transformation, data and AI platforms, and developing enterprise architecture frameworks that support large-scale operations.

Prior to joining Health In Tech, Mr. Rajagopalan spent the majority of his career at SAP and IBM, two of the world's leading enterprise software companies, where he held senior leadership roles in enterprise architecture and large-scale platform engineering. His experience spans global, mission-critical systems serving complex enterprise clients across multiple industries.

Since 2019, he has focused exclusively on the healthcare technology sector, serving as Senior Vice President of Software Engineering at Net Health, Senior Vice President of Platform Engineering at Zelis, and Vice President of Software Engineering & Chief Architect at Greenway Health. Across these roles, he led large engineering organizations, modernized core platforms, and scaled high-performance, transaction-intensive systems—bringing deep expertise in healthcare payments, claims technology, and data-driven platform transformation to Health In Tech.

"Sri's deep enterprise architecture and large-scale platform engineering experience comes at a pivotal moment in Health In Tech's evolution," said Tim Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Health In Tech. "He has led global engineering organizations, modernized complex legacy systems, and delivered mission-critical infrastructure at true enterprise scale. As we expand our AI-enabled underwriting and benefits administration platform, Sri will strengthen our core technology foundation—enhancing scalability, data intelligence, cybersecurity, and operational resilience. We believe his leadership positions us to support larger carrier and broker partners, execute multiple strategic initiatives in parallel, and build the enterprise-grade infrastructure required for sustained long-term growth."

"Health In Tech is entering an exciting phase of technology acceleration," said Rajagopalan. "My priority is to scale a secure, cloud-native, AI-enabled platform architecture that supports high-volume transaction processing, advanced data analytics, and seamless ecosystem integrations. We will continue modernizing our engineering practices, strengthening data governance and security frameworks, and building a resilient, enterprise-class infrastructure capable of supporting rapid distribution expansion and product innovation. I look forward to leading our technology organization as we advance the next generation of Health In Tech's intelligent platform ecosystem."

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HIT") is an AI-enabled InsurTech platform company, which offers a marketplace that aims to improve processes in the healthcare industry through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation. By removing friction and complexities, we streamline the underwriting, sales and service process for insurance companies, licensed brokers, and third party administrators. Learn more at healthintech.com.

