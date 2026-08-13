Health In Tech Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

News provided by

Health In Tech, Inc.

Aug 13, 2026, 16:30 ET

Contracted Revenue of $32.3 Million as of June 30, 2026
Pipeline Revenue of $66.3 Million as of July 31, 2026
Distribution Partners Grew 19.9% Year Over Year

STUART, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIT) ("Health In Tech" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled InsurTech platform company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter and First-Half 2026 Highlights

  • Distribution Partners, including brokers, third-party administrators ("TPAs") and agencies, reached 933 as of June 30, 2026, an increase of 19.9% year over year.
  • Q2 2026 Revenue was $8.1 million, compared with $9.3 million in Q2 2025. First-half 2026 revenue was $16.8 million, compared with $17.3 million in the prior year period.
  • Contracted Revenue1 totaled $32.3 million for first-half 2026, of which $17.3 million was recognized as GAAP revenue in first-half 2026. The remaining $14.0 million and $1.0 million are expected to be recognized as GAAP revenue in second-half 2026 and in 2027, respectively.
  • Pipeline Revenue2 was $66.3 million as of July 31, 2026, of which $1.9 million was contracted subsequent to quarter end. The remaining $64.4 million represents policies in quoting or binding status, with an expected conversion rate of 15% to 40%.
  • Net loss for Q2 2026 was $2.5 million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in Q2 2025, and $4.1 million for the first half of 2026, or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in first-half 2025.
  • Adjusted EBITDA3 was $(1.3) million for Q2 2026 and $(2.6) million for first-half 2026, reflecting continued investment in distribution, technology, and product development.
  • Platform Placed Plan Value ("PPPV")4 was $84.0 million as of June 30, 2026.

2026 Outlook and Beyond

As of July 31, 2026, the Company had approximately $66.3 million in Pipeline Revenue, of which $1.9 million was contracted, while the remaining $64.4 million is in the quoting or binding stage. Based on the Company's estimated conversion rate of 15% to 40%, the Pipeline Revenue in the quoting or binding stage is expected to generate approximately $9.7 million to $25.8 million of additional Contracted Revenue. Under U.S. GAAP revenue recognition, this is expected to result in approximately $3.1 million to $8.3 million of GAAP revenue recognized in 2026, with an additional $6.6 million to $17.5 million of GAAP revenue expected to be recognized in 2027.

With five more months remaining in 2026, the Company expects to continue expanding its Pipeline Revenue through new product launches and new system enhancement.   Supported by its growing base of Contracted Revenue, increasing forward revenue visibility, and continued pipeline development, the Company is reaffirming its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $45 million to $50 million.

CEO Commentary

Tim Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Health In Tech, commented, "We continued to execute against our long-term growth strategy during the quarter by investing in sales, marketing, and key talent, supported in part by the capital raised through our recent PIPE financing. These investments are designed to expand our distribution network, accelerate product innovation, and strengthen our execution capabilities. Our contracted book of business continued to grow, providing greater visibility into future revenue. We believe Contracted Revenue and Pipeline Revenue are meaningful operating metrics that complement our GAAP financial results by illustrating the strength of our sales pipeline, the pace of customer conversion, and our expected revenue trajectory."

Mr. Johnson continued, "We also made meaningful progress on several strategic initiatives that we believe position the Company for its next phase of growth. During the quarter, we contractually secured our first employer group for the Three-Year Rate Stabilization Program, a differentiated solution designed to provide employers with greater predictability in stop-loss pricing over a multi-year period. This represents an important milestone as we advance toward the program's anticipated launch in the capital markets. In parallel, we are engaged with several high-profile governmental organizations that are evaluating participation in the program, and we expect to provide additional updates in the coming months.

As we execute on our strategic roadmap, we remain on track to launch HitRix, our next-generation marketplace platform, in the second half of 2026. While our current eDIYBS platform has transformed AI-enabled underwriting through bindable stop-loss quoting and customized plan design, HitRix expands the application of AI across the entire self-funded stop-loss insurance ecosystem. The platform leverages advanced AI-powered document intelligence to automate data extraction across multiple document types, enable intelligent plan comparisons, and facilitate an integrated competitive bidding process within a unified digital marketplace. By connecting a broad network of brokers, carriers, TPAs, and employer groups, HitRix is designed to increase market transparency, expand access to competitive stop-loss solutions, streamline the placement process, and deliver better outcomes for all participants across the self-funded insurance value chain."

End Notes

  1. Contracted Revenue represents the total revenue expected to be generated over the contractual term of self-funded health plan policies placed through the Company's platform. Standard self-funded plan policies generally have a contractual term of 12 months, while the Company's Three-Year Rate Stabilization Program is designed with a 36-month contractual term. Revenue is recognized under U.S. GAAP on a straight-line basis over the policy term, beginning on the policy's effective date. Accordingly, Contracted Revenue represents revenue that has been contractually secured but has not yet been fully recognized under U.S. GAAP, providing an indication of future revenue expected from existing contracts.
  2. Pipeline Revenue represents revenue from self-funded plan policies that are being quoted, are in binding status, or have been contracted subsequent to the end of the reporting period. This metric reflects the entire contractual term of the underlying policies, some of which may not ultimately convert to revenue.
  3. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Additional information and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the "Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA" section of this release.
  4. Platform Placed Plan Value ("PPPV") represents the aggregate contractual value of self-funded health plans with stop-loss insurance (self-funded stop-loss plans) placed through the Company's platform during the fiscal year through the applicable fiscal quarter end, measured over each plan's full contractual term of typically 12 or 36 months from the plan's effective date. PPPV reflects the total economic value flowing through the platform, including premium, claim funding, and administrative fees, and is a measure of platform transaction volume rather than an indication of the Company's own revenue or take rate.

Conference Call Details

Health In Tech will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2026 on August 13, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. (ET). To participate in our live conference call and webcast, please dial 1-888-346-8982 or 1-412-902-4272 (for international participants).

A live audio webcast will be available via the Investor Relations page of Health In Tech's website at https://healthintech.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release presents Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial metric, which is provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with additional insight into operational performance and to facilitate comparison with other companies in the industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, or other GAAP measures. A reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the accompanying tables found at the end of this release.

Use of ForwardLooking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include estimates or expectations about Health In Tech's possible or assumed operational results, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunities, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "design," "target," "aim," "hope," "expect," "could," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "project," "potential," "goal," or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements relate to future events or to Health In Tech's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Health In Tech's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Health In Tech's control and which could, and likely will, affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Health In Tech's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Health In Tech's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity.

About Health In Tech 

Health In Tech, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIT) is an AI-enabled InsurTech platform company, which offers a marketplace that improves processes in the health insurance industry through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation. By removing friction and complexities, we streamline the underwriting, sales and service process for insurance companies, licensed brokers, Managing General Underwriter ("MGUs") and third-party administrators ("TPAs"). Health In Tech's platform serves as a marketplace for brokers, TPAs, MGUs and carriers to access self-funded health insurance for employers, providing functions including customized self-funded health plans, bindable stop-loss quotes, AI-enabled underwriting, claims administration and reporting integration.

 

Health In Tech, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenues



Revenues from underwriting modeling (ICE)

$ 1,272,647

$ 2,090,576

$ 2,741,461

$ 4,442,560

Revenues from fees (SMR)

6,783,973

7,223,273

14,086,805

12,886,273

Total revenues

8,056,620

9,313,849

16,828,266

17,328,833





Cost of revenues

4,134,127

3,003,979

8,396,374

5,663,564





Gross profit

3,922,493

6,309,870

8,431,892

11,665,269





Operating expenses



Sales and marketing expenses

2,215,889

1,226,738

4,507,490

2,316,993

General and administrative expenses

4,269,094

3,775,453

7,724,652

7,022,218

Research and development expenses

875,811

582,609

1,796,206

1,120,330

Total operating expenses

7,360,794

5,584,800

14,028,348

10,459,541





Other income (expense):



Interest income

69,568

108,198

137,039

193,564

Other income

100,000

122,334

118,399

Other expense

(52,341)

(52,341)

Total other income, net

117,227

108,198

207,032

311,963





(Loss) income before income tax expense

(3,321,074)

833,268

(5,389,424)

1,517,691

Income tax benefit (expense)

809,888

(202,637)

1,289,957

(388,468)





Net (loss) income

(2,511,186)

630,631

(4,099,467)

1,129,223

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(162)

(162)






Net (loss) income attributable to common
stockholders

$ (2,511,024)

$ 630,631

$ (4,099,305)

$ 1,129,223





Net (loss) income per share



Basic

$ (0.04)

$ 0.01

$ (0.07)

$ 0.02

Diluted

$ (0.04)

$ 0.01

$ (0.07)

$ 0.02





Weighted average common shares outstanding:



Basic

62,829,725

55,382,395

60,106,502

55,003,233

Diluted

62,829,725

55,632,357

60,106,502

57,004,070

 

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net (loss) income attributable to common
stockholders

$ (2,511,024)

$ 630,631

$ (4,099,305)

$ 1,129,223

Interest income

(69,568)

(108,198)

(137,039)

(193,564)

Amortization expense

320,320

135,983

723,787

271,966

Income tax (benefit) expense

(809,888)

202,637

(1,289,957)

388,468

Stock-based compensation expense, including
employer payroll taxes related to stock-based
awards

959,969

707,963

1,403,808

1,201,134

Provision for credit losses on other receivables

739,773

739,773

Other non-recurring items

37,341

37,341

Total net adjustments

1,177,947

938,385

1,477,713

1,668,004





Adjusted EBITDA

$ (1,333,077)

$ 1,569,016

$ (2,621,592)

$ 2,797,227

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)


June 30,

December 31,

2026

2025

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,514,813

$ 7,669,754

Accounts receivable, net

8,546,307

756,288

Loans receivable, net

847,993

815,995

Other receivables, net

3,392,082

3,467,814

Deferred offering costs

102,586

170,977

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,380,284

3,280,148

Total current assets

21,784,065

16,160,976

Non-current assets

Software

7,197,718

6,530,894

Operating lease - right-of-use assets

104,277

139,940

Long-term prepaid expenses

8,184

258,151

Deferred tax assets, net

540,436

Total non-current assets

7,850,615

6,928,985

Total assets

$ 29,634,680

$ 23,089,961



Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 9,907,370

$ 4,188,811

Operating lease liabilities - current

81,225

76,195

Other current liabilities

891,598

Total current liabilities

9,988,595

5,156,604

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

757,675

Operating lease liabilities - non-current

21,713

63,617

Total non-current liabilities

21,713

821,292

Total liabilities

10,010,308

5,977,896



Stockholders' equity

Common stock, $0.001 par value; Class A Common stock 150,000,000
shares authorized 53,858,083 and 46,006,000 shares issued and
outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

$ 53,858

$ 46,006

Common stock, $0.001 par value; Class B Common stock 50,000,000
shares authorized, 11,700,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June
30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

11,700

11,700

Additional paid-in capital

18,365,473

11,834,121

Retained earnings

1,120,933

5,220,238

Noncontrolling interests

72,408

Total stockholders' equity

19,624,372

17,112,065

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 29,634,680

$ 23,089,961

 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June
30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities:



Net (loss) income

$ (2,511,186)

$ 630,631

$ (4,099,467)

$ 1,129,223

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash
(used in) provided by operating activities:



Bad debt (recovery) expense

(2,954)

5,990

(2,954)

5,990

Amortization expense

320,320

135,983

723,787

271,966

Provision for refund liability

175,698

108,402

955,743

Provision for credit losses on other receivables

739,773

739,773

Deferred tax benefit

(813,639)

(32,074)

(1,298,111)

(66,547)

Interest income

(15,999)

(15,999)

(31,998)

(31,998)

Stock-based compensation expense

959,320

707,963

1,325,882

1,201,134

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable

(4,805,705)

823,480

(7,787,065)

359,982

Other receivables

(59,704)

134,954

(71,444)

(3,354,582)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

350,442

455,844

798,039

(561,907)

Operating lease right-of-use assets and
liabilities, net

(606)

18

(1,211)

37

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

2,927,618

(1,150,600)

4,364,800

2,269,897

Income taxes payable

(390,612)

(170,309)

Other current liabilities

(1,000,000)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(2,912,320)

1,481,276

(6,231,567)

2,008,629





Cash flows used in investing activities:



Development of software

(596,992)

(909,897)

(959,123)

(1,613,372)

Net cash used in investing activities

(596,992)

(909,897)

(959,123)

(1,613,372)





Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities:



Proceeds from issuance of common stock in
connection with private investment in public equity
financing, net of placement agent fees and escrow
agent fees


6,381,000

Payments of deferred offering costs

(199,440)

(8,250)

(243,608)

(106,339)

Contributions from noncontrolling interests

71,428

71,428

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(173,071)

(173,071)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(301,083)

(8,250)

6,035,749

(106,339)





(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(3,810,395)

563,129

(1,154,941)

288,918

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

10,325,208

7,575,037

7,669,754

7,849,248

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

$ 6,514,813

$ 8,138,166

$ 6,514,813

$ 8,138,166





Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:



Cash paid for interest

$  —

$  —

$  —

$  —

Cash paid for income taxes

$ 15,000

$ 625,323

$ 10,035

$ 625,323





Summary of noncash investing and financing activities:



Accrued deferred offering costs included in accounts
payable and accrued expenses

$ 115,911

$  —

$ 215,911

$  —

Accrued development of software included in
accounts payable and accrued expenses

430,386

265,243

430,386

265,243

Reclassification of deferred offering costs to
additional paid-in capital upon private investment in
public equity financing

75,030

527,910

Stock-based compensation capitalized for software
development

10,617

19,454

Investor Contact:
Health In Tech Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Health In Tech, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Health In Tech to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 13, 2026

Health In Tech to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 13, 2026

Health In Tech, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIT), an AI-enabled InsurTech platform company, today announced that it will release financial results for the second...
Health In Tech Added to Membership of Russell Microcap® Index

Health In Tech Added to Membership of Russell Microcap® Index

Health In Tech, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIT) ("Health In Tech" or the "Company") was added as a member of the Russell Microcap® Index, effective when the U.S....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Insurance

Health Insurance

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics