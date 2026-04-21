Health In Tech to Present at the Market Movers Investor Summit

STUART, Fla., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIT) (the "Company"), an AI-enabled InsurTech platform company, today announced that it will be participating in the Market Movers Investor Summit on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. The Company's presentation, led by Julia Qian, CFO, will take place at 3:00 PM ET at the historic Bank of New York.

Summary of Market Movers Investor Summit

The 2026 Market Movers Investor Summit, lauded as a premier, high-access Wall Street event, begins on May 4th with a kickoff party at the legendary Delmonico's, followed by a full day of programming on May 5th. The Summit brings together public and private company executives, fund managers and family offices for a focused, high-caliber experience. The agenda includes company presentations and one-on-one meetings, keynote sessions, and exclusive fireside chats, including with Alex Rodriguez, Chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp, and Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Capital.

Event Details:

Summit Dates: May 4 - 5, 2026

May 4 - 5, 2026 Company Presentation: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: 48 Wall Street, New York, NY (The original Bank of New York)

Request an invitation to attend at www.marketmoverssummit.com.

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HIT") is an AI-enabled InsurTech platform company, which offers a marketplace that improves processes in the health insurance industry through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation. By removing friction and complexities, we streamline the underwriting, sales and service process for insurance companies, licensed brokers, Managing General Underwriter ("MGUs") and third-party administrators ("TPAs"). Health In Tech's platform serves as a marketplace for brokers, TPAs, MGUs and carriers to access self-funded health insurance for employers, providing functions including customized self-funded health plans, bindable stop-loss quotes, AI-enabled underwriting, claims administration and reporting integration.

Investor Contact:

Health In Tech Investor Relations

[email protected]



The Equity Group

Kalle Ahl, CFA

T: (303) 953-9878

[email protected]



Devin Sullivan, Managing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Health In Tech Inc.