Health Industry Pioneers Launch Canton & Company to Accelerate National Transition to Market-Based Health Economy

BALTIMORE, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Canton & Company, a healthcare growth and innovation services firm, today announced its official market launch, highlighting more than 100 years of leadership expertise, a distinctive market position, and growing roster of client relationships.

Don McDaniel, a widely-recognized and respected health economist and entrepreneur, founded Canton & Company and will lead the firm as its chief executive officer. "We started Canton & Company for two reasons: 1) to accelerate the transition from our unsustainable, legacy health industry to a market-driven economy based on results; and 2) to help fast track the success of the businesses, innovators, and entrepreneurs designing solutions around this smart health market."

Completing the executive team are longtime industry leaders Brent T. Feorene, COO, Kathleen Hertzog, CMO, and Tim Weldon, chief development officer (CDO). The company offers a comprehensive suite of services tooled for the healthcare B2B marketplace, including Strategy & Execution, Growth & Go-to-Market, Performance & Business Transformation, and Innovation & Ventures.

"It's a powerhouse team that's extremely complementary," said McDaniel. "This group moves from strategic vision to execution like no other, without losing sight of the big picture. It's really cool to see it in action."

"When I heard that Canton & Company was launching, I knew this team will be making a difference," said Jon Zimmerman, president, VBC Solutions. "Having worked across the industry with key Canton leadership, I know firsthand that they have deep expertise and a strong track record of high-impact innovation. They understand the importance of a consumer-centric marketplace, they know how to move their clients into leadership positions, and they have the opportunity to make a significant contribution across the healthcare industry."

Further supporting Canton & Company's mission is its growing roster of clients, which includes companies such as i2i Population Health, VNA Health Group, and the American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM).

"We are thrilled to be working with Canton & Company," said Justin Neece, president, i2i Population Health. "It is incredibly difficult to find a team outside your four walls that really understands your business, has the expertise and connections to ignite growth quickly, and is genuinely committed to driving exponential success. This is what sets Canton & Company apart."

According to Steve Landers, MD, president and CEO, VNA Health Group, "Canton & Company is not your typical advisory firm. They really are committed to disrupting the status quo, but in a positive way, removing the barriers holding the industry back. We're excited to be tapping into their innovative mindset and capabilities."

McDaniel adds that "our clients recognize the need for the industry to evolve quickly to what we call the 'smart health market' – where the consumer is at the center, the focus is on holistic health status, and rewards are based on results – and each is positioned to do just that. We're delighted they have selected Canton & Company to accelerate their success."

"Canton & Company is absolutely on the right track," said David Nash, MD, Founding Dean of the Jefferson College of Population Health. "Their vision of the smart health market is spot on. They get it, they have a compelling voice, and we need to listen to them."

About Canton & Company

Canton & Company is a growth and innovation services firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Guided by a dual commitment to accelerating the industry transition to a market-based health economy and creating sustainable success for its clients, Canton & Company inspires change through innovation, with particular emphasis on consumer-centric, smart health markets. We do this by fast-tracking client growth through a diversified suite of offerings that includes strategy, go-to-market, and performance services, along with innovation and venture solutions, using our powerful network of industry change-makers to connect clients with the right tools, partners, talent, and capital for sustainable success.

To learn more, visit www.cantoncompany.com.

