Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Advances Reach to Spanish-Speaking Consumers

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) ("HIIQ" or "the Company"), a leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of affordable health insurance, life insurance and supplemental plans, is expanding its reach to Spanish-speaking consumers with the launch of a Spanish language option for its MyBenefitsKeeper (MBK) product.

Currently, there are limited options for Spanish-speaking consumers to browse health insurance information in their native language. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. created its tailored MBK Spanish language solution with this underserved community in mind, giving members easy access to important health insurance plan details.

"Research indicates that 40 to 50% of U.S. Spanish speakers with limited English proficiency are uninsured," said Jan Dubauskas, HIIQ's Vice President & Senior Counsel. "The launch of our Spanish language MyBenefitsKeeper portal reinforces our customer-centric approach and solidifies our commitment to creating specialized products that meet the needs of all members we serve."

MBK is a technology resource that works with health insurance carriers to manage billing and member access to health insurance policy documents. The MBK online portal streamlines member data, consolidating everything from benefits to bills and payments.

The updated toolkit is live in both the Google and Apple stores. Spanish-speaking consumers, including those shopping select plans on sites such as AseguMed, can easily access policy renewal and payment information, among other details, via the MBK dashboard.

Current policyholders can visit the MyBenefitsKeeper login page to sign in and select a preferred language to get the most from their benefits: https://members.mybenefitskeeper.com/.

About Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)

HIIQ is a market leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of innovative health and life insurance products that are affordable and meet the needs of consumers. HIIQ helps develop insurance products through our relationships with best-in-class insurance companies and markets them via its broad distribution network of third-party licensed insurance agents across the nation, its call center network and its unique online capability. Additional information about HIIQ can be found at HIIQ.com. HIIQ's Consumer Division includes AgileHealthInsurance.com , a website for researching, comparing and purchasing short-term health insurance products online and HealthPocket.com , a free website that compares and ranks all health insurance plans, and uses objective data to publish unbiased health insurance market analyses and other consumer advocacy research.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact, and may include statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding new markets, products, services, growth strategies, anticipated trends in our business and anticipated changes and developments in the United States health insurance system and laws. Forward-looking statements are based on HIIQ's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs are generally identifiable by use of words "may," "might," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue," or similar expressions and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to maintain relationships and develop new relationships with health insurance carriers and distributors, our ability to retain our members, the demand for products offered through our platform, regulatory oversight and examinations of us and our carriers and distributors, legal and regulatory compliance by our carriers and distributors, the amount of commissions paid to us or changes in health insurance plan pricing practices, competition, changes and developments in the United States health insurance system and laws, and HIIQ's ability to adapt to them, the ability to maintain and enhance our name recognition, integration challenges and other difficulties arising from acquisitions or other strategic transactions, and our ability to build the necessary infrastructure and processes to maintain effective controls over financial reporting. These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements will be discussed in HIIQ's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as other documents that may be filed by HIIQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as representing our views in the future. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

