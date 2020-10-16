Health Insurance Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 86490 Million by 2026 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " Health Insurance Market By Type (Insured Liability, Payment Method), By Application (Personal, Enterprise) and Region – Global Forecast to 2026", published on Valuates Reports .

In 2019, the global Health Insurance market size was USD 17440 Million and it is expected to reach USD 86490 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 25.4% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of health insurance market size are a rise in health costs, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and health insurance availability for workers in the private and public sectors.

Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Health Insurance Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-593/Global_Health_Insurance

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE HEALTH INSURANCE MARKET SIZE

Due to government support and a push to reduce healthcare costs and make healthcare accessible, the health insurance market size is expected to show a double-digit growth rate. Apart from these criteria, this market growth is indirectly supported by other factors such as rising healthcare IT acceptance, enhancing healthcare knowledge exchanges, and integration environments.

The growing geriatric population is expected to fuel the health insurance market size during the forecast period. Most of the senior population is prone to chronic illnesses. Also, people suffering from diseases in the age group of 65 and above may need continuous vital monitoring and surgical procedures. Since the senior population has an unproductive share of the population, costly surgical operations and lengthy hospital stays cannot be afforded. Therefore, the availability of multiple insurance policies has a positive effect on business growth.

The biggest contributor to the health insurance industry's growth is medical insurance, due to the rise in the number of road accidents. In addition, medical insurance covers medical admission costs, diagnostic tests such as MRI & CT scans, surgery, consultant visit costs, hospital accommodation, and nursing care, which drive the adoption of medical insurance, thereby complementing the overall market development.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-593/global-health-insurance

HEALTH INSURANCE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest health insurance market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the accessibility of multiple-value health insurance plans. Moreover, the existence of a favorable health insurance environment in the U.S. has a positive effect on business growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This is due to the availability of costly health facilities in high-populated countries such as India and China and the rise in demand for health insurance policies.

By Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America .

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-593/Global_Health_Insurance

HEALTH INSURANCE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Insured Liability

Payment Method.

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal

Enterprise.

Key Companies

Anthem

UnitedHealth Group

DKV

BUPA

Kaiser Permanente

Aetna Inc

PICC

PingAn

Kunlun.

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-593&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-593&lic=enterprise-user

SIMILAR REPORTS

● Health Insurance Exchange Market

The global Health Insurance Exchange market size is projected to reach USD 2659.3 Million by 2026, from USD 2435.3 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2026.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-20Q2210/global-health-insurance-exchange

● Child Insurance Market

The report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-4B2016/global-child-health-insurance

● Short Term Health Insurance Market

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Short Term Health Insurance. Market size is analyzed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-38Y1638/global-short-term-health-insurance

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports