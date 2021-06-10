Health Insurance Platform KindHealth Announces Beta Release of Marketplace Builder & SmartCensus

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies will soon have the power to offer white-labeled insurance solutions to consumers through the KindHealth digital Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) marketplace, giving employers a clearer path to offer the best healthcare options. This new Direct-to-Employee service allows companies to augment their current benefits administration efforts to provide a comprehensive coverage solution for their employees.

The new KindHealth Marketplace will give employees personalized recommendations and a wide range of plan choices so they can shop around for the plan that best suits their needs. The marketplace will work with TPA and employers, allowing them to offer customized healthcare options through the marketplace.

"KindHealth is now making it easy for employees to get access to quality healthcare and shop for the insurance plans that work best for them," said Albert Pomales, co-founder of KindHealth. "By using AI, we are able to create an intuitive healthcare marketplace that makes shopping and enrolling in healthcare fast and easy."

The latest upgrade to KindHealth's marketplace allows companies to create a customized marketplace that makes it easy to control which products employees are offered. Each company will receive unique links for each employee that will provide direct access to their custom marketplace. From there, users can compare plans and enroll in healthcare in one convenient location.

Companies will also be able to upload census files, track employee enrollment, and monitor payments via the SmartCensus feature.

"Our new Marketplace Builder and SmartCensus feature will give companies a greater opportunity to offer customized healthcare options and track employee enrollment," said Andrew Tomasik, co-founder of KindHealth. "By empowering companies to utilize KindHealth's innovative marketplace, we can help more Americans find the best healthcare plans that meet their needs. Companies will also have an easier time tracking and managing their employee healthcare programs."

KindHealth uses artificial intelligence to connect employees and consumers with health insurance, dental insurance, prescription drug coverage, and Medicare gap insurance that are best suited for them. KindHealth's comprehensive marketplace includes more than 250 insurance carriers and healthcare.gov policies.

