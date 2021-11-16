Health Insurers and Telehealth Companies Say Digital Care Can Save Costs and Improve Outcomes

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telehealth seems to be going strong with no signs of slowing down in the post-pandemic era. As telehealth companies develop programs to support online care, insurance companies like Humana have developed affordable healthcare plans for those seeking online healthcare. In addition to supporting telehealth, these companies are seeing an increase in the adoption of digital healthcare and cost savings associated with the same. Meanwhile, telehealth companies such as CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC) (OTCPK: DOCRF), Veeva Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), 1LifeHealthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM), Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) are engaging in various initiatives to make digital healthcare available to more patients and tap into the market opportunities telehealth creates.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC) (OTC: DOCRF) has continued to expand its reach across North America and beyond via strategic acquisitions. On November 15, CloudMD announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire MindBeacon, one of North America's leading clinically-validated iCBT solutions. MindBeacon's platform provides a cost-effective, stigma-reducing avenue to deliver mental health therapy that will complement CloudMD's holistic, integrated solution. MindBeacon, which has established relationships across B2C and B2B distribution channels, has delivered very positive outcomes, with 82% of iCBT clients reporting self-improvement in mental health, and 67% reporting clinically significant improvement.

CloudMD's combined digital health platform is expected to be one of North America's leading fully-integrated health offerings, with a clinically-validated, broad continuum of care to address mild, moderate, acute and chronic mental and physical care.

"MindBeacon's mental health services and iCBT platform adds another important capability to our robust healthcare ecosystem and further positions us with a leading, clinically-validated mental health solution," said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of CloudMD. "Our proprietary, integrated end-to-end healthcare offering focuses on whole-person care that addresses the comorbidities between mental and physical care. By uniting traditionally siloed care, we are able to better leverage data to inform and provide improved patient outcomes.

Once the acquisition is closed, CloudMD expects to have an annualized revenue run rate of $185 million and gross margin of approximately 35%.

Earlier this month, CloudMD Software & Services Inc. announced a partnership with Apotex Latinoamerica to provide access to its database of educational resources across Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, and Nicaragua. Apotex, which has focused on improving the health and well-being of patients in Latin America for 25 years will provide CloudMD's flagship IMD platform with more than 5,600 medical topics and more than 110,000 resources in simple-to-use formats and multiple languages (Spanish is the core language) to educate healthcare professionals and patients about various health conditions.

Through the partnership with CloudMD, patients and healthcare providers will have access to peer-reviewed and trustworthy healthcare resources to support them through the healthcare journey.

The partnership between the two companies will rely on the integration into Apotex's physician web portal and integration into a public-facing web portal.

CloudMD also received US patent approval for its proprietary Real-Time Intervention platform (RTIP). The company's RTIP technology connects and integrates CloudMD's capabilities and supports all points of patient care through a single platform. The technology also allows data sharing across caregivers to provide a holistic approach to patient care.

Not only is the company's RTIP technology proven in its ability to deliver secure and real-time health data integration, but it also continues to be used in local, state, and federal agencies including the US Department of Justice and the US Department of Health and Human Services with additional use cases in law enforcement, substance use disorders, health and wellness among others.

For more information about CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC) (OTC: DOCRF), click here.

In the Digital Clinical Trials Survey Report conducted by Veeva Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) approximately 95% of clinical leaders are focused on adopting digital technologies for patient-centric clinical trials. Key stakeholders in clinical trials are working to develop a strong digital trial foundation that would support information sharing and collaboration while eliminating silos to bring together key clinical trial participants for faster and efficient clinical trials. The company will release its Q3 financial results after market close on December 31, 2021.

Cigna Corporation added Iora Health, a business of 1LifeHealthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) to its Medicare Advantage Network in Maricopa County, AZ to deliver quality and affordable care. The company has successfully worked with Iora Health in other locations including Denver, Charlotte, Tucson, and Houston. By bringing Medicare Advantage Network to Arizona, older adults (who are the primary customers for Iora Health) can now access online or in-person healthcare services with their providers.

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) recently released its Q3 2021 financial results recording an 81% year-over-year revenue growth. The company reported a revenue of $522 million raising its FY 2021 revenue outlook to 2,025 million. In addition to its strong revenues for the quarter, Teladoc reported a significant increase in visits with about 3.9 million visits for the quarter – a 37% increase compared to Q3 2020. The company also enjoyed significant milestones during the third quarter including being ranked first in J.D Power 2021 US Telehealth Satisfaction Study.

Healthcare information technology company Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) launched Guided Scheduling. Guided Scheduling is an AI-powered scheduling application that optimizes a healthcare provider's day through real-time provider, practice, and industry data. The company delivered the Guided Scheduling solution in collaboration with Opargo. In addition to automating scheduling for healthcare providers, Allscripts has also provided its customers with additional automation such as Billing automation and Self-Pay Collections.

CloudMD is one of the companies making significant strides in advancing through the telehealth market, and with the recent addition in its intellectual property, the company is in a position to deliver more for the telehealth market.

For more information about CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC) (OTC: DOCRF), click here .

DISCLAIMER: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MSC are solely those of MSC and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MSC and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.



The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MSC) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MSC, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of CloudMD Software & Services Inc.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MSC and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.



Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

[email protected]

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE Microsmallcap.com