Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market 2022-2027- 39% growth to originate from North America. Increasing Focus On Digitization In Healthcare to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The health intelligent virtual assistant market size is expected to grow by USD 4,396.38 million during 2022-2027, progressing at a CAGR of 39.76% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. Due to increased spending on healthcare facilities, the market for health intelligent virtual assistants in North America is anticipated to expand. The Affordable Care Act's creation of health insurance exchange subsidies and the high spending on major federal healthcare programs like Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP, and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) were the main causes of this.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market 2023-2027

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Read the 161-page report with TOC on "Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Analysis Report by Technology (Speech recognition, Text-to-speech, and Voice recognition), Product (Chatbots and Smart speakers), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2023-2027".

Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market: Market Dynamics

Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market: Increasing focus on Digitization in healthcare to drive growth

The global healthcare sector is undergoing a digital revolution, with the increasing penetration of IT-based processes, which, in turn, is driving the application of health intelligent virtual assistants. Health intelligent virtual assistants offer numerous benefits with the advent of smartphones and the increasing penetration of the Internet across the world. Health intelligent virtual assistants such as chatbots simplify the delivery of healthcare services and also help in easy and secure patient data management. Moreover, it creates new streams of revenue generation for stakeholders. Offering connected healthcare services to patients through digital platforms such as wearable devices and sensors is driving the demand for the adoption of advanced technologies, including health intelligent virtual assistants.

The transformation of healthcare records from paper-based systems to EHRs is a major development in the digital revolution in healthcare which can be achieved with the help of health intelligent virtual assistants. The rapid increase in the adoption of wearable and IoT devices enables doctors and patients to monitor health and fitness in real-time.

The increase in digitalization of healthcare has also led to medical tourism, with the help of advanced solutions such as remote monitoring, precision medicine, and digitalized record handling. Medical professionals are using intelligent virtual assistants to offer personalized treatment and diagnostics. The increasing shortage of medical professionals globally is also driving the demand for virtual assistants to assist patients remotely.

Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market: Rising Adoption Of Technology

The emergence of COVID-19 fueled major advances in data being utilized to achieve better management of patients in healthcare facilities. Data analytics in healthcare witnessed increased use at other functional levels, especially in operations and finance. Organizations made significant investments in ensuring that hospitals had sufficient resources to properly care for the sudden increase in patient load.

Public health experts used data to identify severely affected cities, hospital administrators analyzed data to optimize hospital resources, and telehealth leaders used data to identify groups that could greatly benefit from their services. Moreover, newer mutated variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, led to an increase in the number of cases in different countries such as India , China , the US, and the UK, due to which healthcare professionals were unable to understand each patient profile to deliver the best treatment possible. Therefore, in the pandemic situation, virtual assistants played an important role in guiding clinicians in decision-making at the point of care. The rising requirement of such digital platforms to assist patients at remote locations during the pandemic was imperative as the increase in disease profiles, and the easy access to patient information online was increasing the need to adopt reliable tools such as chatbots.

Some of the key Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Players:

The health intelligent virtual assistant market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Ada Health GmbH, Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd., Buoy Health Inc., CodeBaby LLC, CSS Corp, eGain Corp., HealthTap Inc., Infermedica Sp. z o.o., Kognito Solutions LLC, MedRespond, Microsoft Corp., Orbita Inc., PACT Care BV, Sense.ly Corp., True Image Interactive Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Virgin Pulse Inc.

Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the health intelligent virtual assistant market by Technology (Speech recognition, Text-to-speech, and Voice recognition), Product (Chatbots and Smart speakers), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The North America region led the health intelligent virtual assistant market in 2023, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa respectively. During the forecast period, the North America region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as .

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

The virtual assistant market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 37.29% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 26,945.07 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (spoken commands and text-to-speech), end-user (automotive, BFSI, government, retail, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The demand for enhanced customer service is notably driving the virtual assistant market growth.

The Virtual Reality (VR) Market in Healthcare market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 9,019.06 million. This virtual reality market in healthcare market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (software and services), end-user (research and diagnostics, hospitals and clinics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Growing demand for healthcare services is notably driving the Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market growth.

Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 39.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,396.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 36.61 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ada Health GmbH, Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd., Buoy Health Inc., CodeBaby LLC, CSS Corp., eGain Corp., HealthTap Inc., Infermedica Sp. z o.o., Kognito Solutions LLC, MedRespond, Microsoft Corp., Orbita Inc., PACT Care BV, Sense.ly Corp., True Image Interactive Inc., Verint Systems Inc., and Virgin Pulse Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

