Health iPASS, a Sphere Company, enhances payment optionality for healthcare providers and their patients with Mastercard

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health iPASS, a Sphere company and leading provider of digital patient engagement solutions, announces it has enabled Mastercard's account-to-account bill pay network, Remote Payment and Presentment Service (RPPS), to help power online healthcare bill pay in the U.S, offering more secure and frictionless digital payments choice for patients and providers.

Bill payments made via paper check continue to cause friction for healthcare providers, straining their cashflow and diverting their valuable time to manual, time-intensive payment reconciliation. Likewise, data from the Federal Reserve shows that while overall check volume is on the decline, billions still use paper checks for bill payments, representing an opportunity to optimize medical bill payments in the healthcare space.

With Health iPASS Bank Bill Pay solution, powered by Mastercard RPPS, Health iPASS' tens of thousands of US healthcare providers can now offer their patients the option to pay their medical bill(s) digitally where they already manage and pay their other bills. This complements other electronic forms of payment, catering to a segment of payors preferring to streamline their bill payments through one entity. It also avoids the need to share sensitive account details with multiple parties and minimizes check fraud.

"We're thrilled to partner with Mastercard to help our healthcare providers get paid quickly and electronically to avoid the hassle of paper checks," said Curtis Bauer, CEO of Health iPASS. "A costly problem for our healthcare providers is the considerable volume of their patients' payments via offline paper checks. Adding online bank bill pay as a payment option on Health iPASS healthcare providers' invoices will help our healthcare providers convert these unwanted checks into faster, more secure digital payments."

"Providing a streamlined payments experience, while offering patients optionality in how they pay, continue to be critical needs for healthcare providers," said Joseph Zeltzer, SVP, Product Management, Mastercard, North America. "Mastercard RPPS enables healthcare providers to get paid digitally through bank bill pay, reducing physical checks and ultimately improving cashflow and efficiency. We're delighted to partner with Health iPASS to take another step towards helping solve critical payments needs for the healthcare industry."

About Health iPASS

Health iPASS, a Sphere company, is an innovative provider of cloud-based patient engagement software. Health iPASS solutions enhance provider revenue collections and deliver a streamlined healthcare consumer experience from appointment to final payment. The Health iPASS software platform simplifies the check-in process and payment workflow prior to and at time-of-service. The technology also streamlines post service payment collection through an innovative, multi-channel, virtual software interface. Health iPASS is committed to delivering better check-ins for patients and better revenue for medical practices. To learn more, visit http://www.healthipass.com.

