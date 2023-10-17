Health iPASS Launches New Cloud Payment Solution to Simplify Card-Present Payments

The Ultimate EMV/Card-Present Payment Solution Integrated to Practice Management Systems for Seamless Card-Present Payments

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health iPASS, a Sphere company, leading provider of digital patient engagement solutions, today announced the launch of Health iPASS Cloud Payments, the latest innovation in payment processing technology that redefines security, simplicity, and integration. Health IPASS Cloud Payments is poised to revolutionize the way healthcare providers handle card-present, EMV, Near Field Communication (NFC)/Contactless, Apple Pay and Google Pay payments in conjunction with their practice management system.

Healthcare providers are at crossroads prioritizing delivering a patient-centered payment experience while creating a more efficient process for staff to reduce burden. That is where Health iPASS Cloud Payments comes in. Health iPASS Cloud Payments enhances the patient experience by offering convenience and greater choice in payment methods. Providers benefit from a fully-integrated solution, reducing workflow friction and manual tasks. No more switching between platforms, dealing with compatibility issues, or having to dual enter payment information into multiple systems.

Key features of Health iPASS Cloud Payments include:

Works seamlessly with all of Health iPASS' core patient engagement solutions that are fully integrated into most major practice management systems

With validated point-to-point encryption and multi-layered security protocols, sensitive payment data is safeguarded

Simplifies implementation. No installing and maintaining software on desktops

Seamless staff experience - no special training is required for employees

Supports all payment needs: front-desk, back/office or over the phone utilizing an encrypted keypad and can be used to store card data on file for future billing

"Our new Cloud Payments product is a game-changer, designed to make transactions more secure, seamless, and convenient than ever before, transforming the way providers handle payments and enhancing the patient payment experience," said Curtis Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Health iPASS. "I am thrilled to introduce our latest patient engagement payment product to provide clients with the best possible solutions."

Health IPASS is committed to empowering providers with cutting-edge patient engagement and payment solutions that not only meet but exceed their expectations. Health iPASS Cloud Payments is a testament to our dedication to innovation and security in the ever-evolving world of digital payments.

To learn more about how Health IPASS Cloud Payments can transform your patient experience and increase collections, visit Healthipass.com.

About Health iPASS

Health iPASS is an innovative provider of cloud-based patient engagement software. Health iPASS's solutions enhance provider revenue collections and deliver a streamlined healthcare consumer experience from appointment to final payment. Health iPASS's software platform simplifies the check-in process and payment workflow prior to and at time-of-service. The technology also streamlines post service payment collection through an innovative, multi-channel, virtual software interface. Health iPASS is committed to delivering better check-ins for patients and better revenue for medical practices. To learn more, visit http://www.healthipass.com.

