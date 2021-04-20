Health iQ Launches an Innovative New Storytelling Module to Its Real-World Data Platform

WALTHAM, Mass. and LONDON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real-world evidence provider Health iQ has launched a new module to add to its collection of cutting-edge healthcare analytics solutions.

Powered by Vantage, the Storyboard module combines the most complete disease, treatment and procedure level data available to present a multi-dimensional view of the healthcare landscape. And by utilising the latest technology, it translates this complex data into visualisations that effortlessly communicate a unique value story.

The user-friendly interface quickly enables teams to identify and create the valuable real-world insights required to support the case for change. In addition, the module has export functionality, so a story can be easily shared online, offline, remotely or face-to-face.

Chief Product Officer Yasir Hassan cited, "Pharma and healthcare have a powerful shared narrative of supporting the patient. Storyboard allows us to use RWE to tell that story in a new and unique way."

"Our new Storyboard module cuts through the data to present ideas in a highly visual, digestible and memorable way. This enables organisations to present a robust, reliable and relatable story that engages stakeholders and supports the case for change," noted Jilani Gulam, CEO of Health iQ.

For more information on Storyboard, visit https://landing.healthiq.co.uk/storyboard

About Health iQ and CorEvitasSM

Health iQ, a division of CorEvitas LLC, is a healthcare and life sciences consultancy. Utilising pioneering technology, real-world data is transformed into actionable insight that solves complex healthcare challenges. For more information visit https://www.healthiq.co.uk/

CorEvitas is the built-for-purpose gold-standard provider of real-world evidence. Through syndicated registry data and analytic services, CorEvitas helps biopharmaceutical companies demonstrate the value of their products to clinicians, patients, payers, and regulators. CorEvitas is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity.

