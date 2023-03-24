Health IT Security Market Expected to Reach USD 19.54 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research® provides a comprehensive analysis of the market share, market ranking analysis, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis of these key players. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the global Health IT Security Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Health IT Security Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 11.21 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 19.54 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=2254

Browse in-depth TOC on "Health IT Security Market"



202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Health IT Security Market Poised for Significant Growth as Healthcare Breaches and Regulatory Stringency Drive Demand

The global health IT security market is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, driven by a range of factors including increasing cases of healthcare breaches, stringent regulatory requirements, and the growing usage of smartphones and devices. Despite potential restraints such as a shortage of cyber-security professionals and a dearth of investments, the market for health IT security services is expected to see significant growth.

A large number of healthcare data breaches, stringent regulatory requirements, growing use of mobile devices, investments by venture capital firms, and a growing number of interconnected medical devices are all contributing to the growth of the Health IT Security Market. Next-generation IT security solutions and the emergence of cloud computing are also expected to offer several growth opportunities for market players.

Key players in the global health IT security market are IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, CA Technologies, EMC Corporation, Sailpoint Technologies, Inc., Dell, Inc., and Hewlett Packard. Market research services such as product benchmarking and SWOT analysis, key development strategies, market share, and market ranking analysis will be critical to achieving success in this competitive and rapidly evolving market.

As the market for healthcare IT security services continues to develop at a faster pace than the healthcare IT security products market, end clients in this market will require consistent help to save their IT framework from rising cyber-attacks. The evolution of smart IT security systems and cloud security are also foreseen to create opportunities in the market.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Health IT Security Market into End User, Application, Delivery Model, And Geography.

Health IT Security Market, by End User

Healthcare Providers



Healthcare Payers

Health IT Security Market, by Application

Network Security



Endpoint Security



Content Security



Application Security

Health IT Security Market, by Delivery Model

On-Premise



On-Demand (Cloud-Based and Hybrid Model)

Health IT Security Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Healthcare Cybersecurity Market By Type of Solution (Identity and Access Management, Security Information and Event Management, Antivirus and Antimalware), By Type of Threat (DDoS, Malware, Advanced Persistent Threats), By End-use (Pharma & Chemicals, Medical Devices, Health Insurance, Hospitals), By Type of Security (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security), By Geography, And Forecast

Healthcare Contract Manufacturing Market By End-Use Industry (Pharmaceutical, Medical Device), By Service Type (Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing, Medical Devices Contract Manufacturing), By Geography, And Forecast

Smart Hospital Market By Component (Hardware, System And Software, Service), By Application (Remote Medicine Management, Outpatient Vigilance), By Geography, And Forecast

Operating Room Management Market By Component (Software, Services), By Solution (Data Management And Communication Solution, Anesthesia Information Management Systems), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Management Service), By Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Web-Based), By Geography, And Forecast

Pharmacy Management System Market By Solution Type (Pharmacy Inventory Management System, Pharmacy Data Management System), By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), By Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud-web based), By End-user (In-patient pharmacies, Out-patient pharmacies), By Geographic Scope And Forecast

Visualize Health IT Security Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-000

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research