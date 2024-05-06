Health Justice Advocate Honored by the National Minority Quality Forum as "Outstanding Leader"

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Langco + Partners announced that its President & CEO Courtney Lang was honored by the National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) with the "Outstanding Leader" award during the 2024 National Annual Summit on Health Disparities.

This year's program themed We Have the Data. Now What? took place April 29-30 in Washington, D.C. at the Watergate Hotel.

"I am deeply honored by this recognition from NMQF for my leadership around a shared purpose for data equity, health education, policy, and the elimination of disparities," said Lang. "Excellence in healthcare elevates a commitment to patients, providers, and the community as we build alliances that serve and support access to treatment, research, and care delivery."

In 2003, NMQF hosted its first-ever National Annual Summit on Health Disparities. With over 700 attendees, the Summit works with healthcare providers, professionals, administrators, researchers, lawmakers, policymakers, and community and faith-based organizations in educating and delivering quality care to diverse populations.

"We are grateful to Courtney for her outstanding service and dedication," said Dr. Gary Puckrein, President & CEO of the National Minority Quality Forum. "Her advocacy for concordant care, health policy, and steadfast leadership are mutually aligned with our approach to advancing data standards, equity, and health for minoritized communities across the nation."

National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF)

Founded in 1998, the National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) is a U.S.-based, healthcare research, education, and advocacy organization whose mission is to reduce patient risk and advance health equity. NMQF utilizes data and research to support and mobilize healthcare organizations, leaders, policymakers, and patients in advocating for optimal care for every individual, especially those in minoritized communities. For more information, please visit www.nmqf.org.

Langco + Partners

Langco + Partners delivers public affairs and strategic communications counsel focused on health equity, justice, and social change. The firm represents a dynamic cross-sector of stakeholders, convening grassroots and grass-tops coalitions, advising multi-disciplinary leaders, and mobilizing community and public health advocates. For more information, please visit www.langcopartners.com.

SOURCE Langco + Partners