Health Law Alliance Achieves Complete Victory Over Drug Enforcement Administration: DEA Immediately Lifts Suspension and Ends All Further Proceedings

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Law Alliance announces a rare legal triumph: The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has lifted its Immediate Suspension Order (ISO) and terminated all further Order to Show Cause ("OSC") proceedings, restoring a Florida community pharmacy's ability to dispense controlled substances.

This landmark victory reinforces Health Law Alliance's track record of protecting healthcare providers from government overreach and safeguarding their right to continue serving patient communities free of undue interference.

The DEA had attempted to sidestep Health Law Alliance's legal arguments within its own administrative tribunal. However, following the sudden resignation of the last remaining DEA administrative law judge, Health Law Alliance escalated the matter by filing an emergency complaint in federal court against the DEA and its Administrator, Terrance Cole.

On the very day the federal hearing was set to commence, the DEA relented by lifting its ISO and dismissing its Order to Show Cause. The result fully restored the pharmacy's dispensing operations, thereby preserving patient access to critical medications.

"Pharmacies should never be forced to shut their doors because of government shortcuts and overreach," said Health Law Alliance founder and former federal prosecutor, Anthony Mahajan. "We will not stand idly by while federal agencies trample on due process. This case shows that when challenged in court, the DEA can and will be held accountable."

About Health Law Alliance

Health Law Alliance is a national healthcare law firm dedicated to defending pharmacies, healthcare providers, and healthcare organizations against government investigations and/or enforcement actions. With deep expertise in regulatory investigations and federal litigation, the firm is a trusted advocate for protecting healthcare providers nationwide.

(800) 345-4125

[email protected]

SOURCE Health Law Alliance