Health Leaders Gather at SXSW to Imagine Health in a Post Pandemic World
Mar 09, 2021, 13:46 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health care leaders are gathering together online this month as part of the virtual SXSW Conference. Energizing Health is convening SXSW sessions that address subjects such as senior adult isolation, Black maternal health, and what the data says about the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two years ago, Energizing Health convened leaders from across the globe to "Imagine a World without Sickness" at SXSW. After "Imaging" together with thousands, the following year SXSW was one of the first conferences to cancel because of COVID-19. This year's virtual gathering brings together health care leaders that are looking at the road ahead, and how we all live in a world in recovery from the pandemic.
Home Instead Senior Care is presenting much of the Energizing Health programming during SXSW. "Despite advances in innovation and technology and the increasing "connectedness" that's brought, we are lonelier than we have ever been," says Jisella Dolan, Chief Global Advocacy Officer at Home Instead. "This is especially true of senior adults."
Other initiatives addressed during this year's event include sessions such as "Anti-racism Innovations to Improve Health Equity in Cancer Care," "Health Equity through Coordinated Care," and "Postpartum Probability: Maternal Health Justice." For a complete listing of 2021 sessions from Energizing Health, see http://Energizing.Health/SXSW.
"We're excited to be able to bring these sessions to the virtual SXSW," says Brian Lang, CEO, Energizing Health. "We had such a great convening ready for SXSW 2020 with http://Justice.Health that had to be canceled. But with this year's program, we're looking forward to the road ahead."
About Energizing Health
Energizing Health works with startups to advance health innovations, then we tackle the problem of bringing these health innovations to marginalized groups. We do this together with health organizations, funding partners, and community leaders.
About Home Instead
The Home Instead® franchise network provides personalized care, support and education to enhance the lives of aging adults and their families. Today, the network is the world's leading provider of in-home care services for older adults, with more than 1,200 independently owned and operated franchises that provide more than 90 million hours of care annually across 14 countries. Visit HomeInstead.com. Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.
SOURCE Energizing Health
