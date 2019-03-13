Health Literacy Partners® LLC New Master Class Helps Organizations Implement Health Literacy Principles to Improve Outcomes

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Literacy Partners LLC, a health literacy consulting group that helps healthcare organizations improve the patient experience, health outcomes, and care quality, announced today its new Health Literacy Master Class.

Designed to assist healthcare organizations in developing health literacy skills that are scalable and sustainable, the Master Class is a structured program taught by health literacy experts and customized to an organization's specific needs. Participants are able to carry forward what they've learned to drive change throughout their organization or health system.

"I'm frequently asked by organizations looking to embrace health literacy principles where to begin and how they can create change with limited resources," states Dr. Terri Ann Parnell, Founder, Health Literacy Partners LLC and a recognized health literacy expert. "Efficiency and sustainability are key. Master Class was developed by our experts to give health systems an economical and effective way to develop health literacy skills and pass them on to others in the organization."

Health Literacy Partners has unique insight into what organizations are up against. Dr. Parnell and her team bring decades of insider knowledge in nursing, management, administrative and leadership roles at various organizations and health systems. "We understand how hospitals operate and the limitations in terms of resources to devote to health literacy. But when you consider that 88% of the U.S. population is not having their health information and care needs met, that opens up a huge opportunity for organizations willing to close the gap."

The Health Literacy Partners Master Class is a comprehensive two-day training course that includes interactive sessions, skill development, one-on-one evaluations, and proprietary course materials. After completing the Master Class, participants have the resources to train and educate others within their organization on health literacy principles.

"We are so excited to offer this Master Class and show organizations how to spread knowledge to make lasting positive change," said Dr. Parnell. "Health literacy can make a difference in the lives of patients, families, and the community, which in turn leads to greater efficiency and cost savings for the health system as a whole."

Organizations can sign up for Health Literacy Partners Master Class now. Visit www.healthliteracypartners.com to learn more.

About Health Literacy Partners, LLC.

Health Literacy Partners was born of the commitment to person-centered care that our founder, Dr. Terri Ann Parnell, spent her nursing career championing. That passion compels us to help organizations navigate the complex world of health equity and implement sustainable health literacy solutions that enhance person-centered care, the patient experience, effective communication, and patient safety. Our breadth of experience includes working with healthcare organizations, academia, industry, government, and advocates. www.healthliteracypartners.com. Follow us on Twitter at @HlthLitPartners and follow Dr. Terri Ann Parnell on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Fanelli

Reposition, Inc.

Phone: 860-304-3608

kim@repositioninc.com

Related Links

Health Literacy Partners

Health Literacy Partners Master Class

SOURCE Health Literacy Partners

Related Links

http://www.healthliteracypartners.com

