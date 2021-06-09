Health Logic Interactive Announces Appointment of Scientific Advisory Board Members and First Virtual Meeting

TSXV: CHIP.H

CALGARY, AB, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Health Logic Interactive Inc. ("Health Logic" or the "Company") (TSXV: CHIP.H) (OTCPK: CHYPF) is pleased to announce the addition of new members to its Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB") including nephrology specialists Dr. Adeera Levin from the University of British Columbia, Dr. Lesley Inker of Tufts Medical Center, and Dr. Susan Quaggin of Northwestern University.

Drs. Levin, Inker and Quaggin have a wealth of experience in chronic kidney disease ("CKD") research including numerous peer-reviewed publications and awards. Management believes that the advice and direction of the SAB, including the new members, will be crucial as the Company looks to obtain the approval of the United States Federal Drug Administration ("FDA"), define its product reimbursement strategy, and introduce its proposed MATLOC digital diagnostic and accompanying lab-on-chip products into the CKD marketplace.

The first meeting of the SAB, along with the board and members of senior management of Health Logic, will conduct their first virtual meeting today. The meeting will focus on point-of-care diagnostics for CKD, the Company's proposed MATLOC digital diagnostic device, and its accompanying commercialization plan.

"We are thrilled to add what management believes to be three key members of the CKD research community to Health Logics Scientific Advisory Board. Management is confident that the guidance of the SAB will be important as the Company pursues FDA approval and the commercialization of its proposed digital diagnostic device, MATLOC", stated David Barthel, CEO of Health Logic.

About Health Logic Interactive

Health Logic Interactive, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary My Health Logic, is developing and commercializing consumer focused handheld point-of-care diagnostic devices that connect to patient's smartphones and digital continued care platforms. The Company plans to use their patent pending lab-on-chip technology to provide rapid results and facilitate the transfer of that data from the diagnostic device to the patient's smartphone. The Company expects this data collection will allow it to better assess patient risk profiles and provide better patient outcomes. Our mission is to empower people with the ability to get early detection anytime, anywhere with actionable digital management for chronic kidney disease. For more information visit us at: www.healthlogicinteractive.com

Further information regarding Health Logic Interactive Inc. and its disclosure documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Notes

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's belief that it will receive approval from the FDA Administration for its device, that the SAB members will assist the company in achieving its business goals and objectives, the introduction of the Company's device to the market, and the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

