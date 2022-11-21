Health Magnet Set to Make Waves in Post-Stroke Care With Direct-To-Consumer Stroke Solution

CLERMONT, Fla. , Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Magnet, LLC, is poised to disrupt post-stroke care with a first-to-market comprehensive stroke solution for the 101 million people worldwide who have suffered a stroke. Health Magnet offers a direct-to-consumer, easy-to-use solution for stroke survivors and their caretakers. This is the only consumer product developed solely for the stroke survivor and the caretaker.

The company is comprised of global stroke industry professionals with clinical, legal, and product expertise combined with 70 years of experience in stroke care. The team utilizes its knowledge of stroke, the healthcare system, patient feedback, and cutting-edge research to innovate post-stroke risk solutions. The Health Magnet team has created a user-centric product to make it easy for stroke survivors to stay updated on their health vitals and offer peace of mind for themselves and their caretakers worldwide.

"We're excited to launch Health Magnet and make an impact on stroke survivors worldwide. During the many years I've worked in the stroke realm, the unmet crisis of secondary strokes has become an issue that I'm passionate about and committed to positively impacting."

- Rob Fisher, Founder & CEO

Health Magnet's mission is to transform post-acute stroke care on a global scale by creating a stroke solution that addresses disparities in care and accessibility worldwide.

Health Magnet: Health Magnet is the first-of-its-kind direct-to-consumer company transforming care for stroke survivors worldwide through its innovative healthcare solutions. Health Magnet offers user-centric products and software using cutting-edge medical research and advanced algorithms, with artificial intelligence in the works. Their patent-pending software, systems, and processes interpret clinically valid data to keep consumers informed of their health and stroke risk. To learn more about Health Magnet and its revolutionary product solutions, please visit www.healthmagnet.life or contact [email protected]

Contact:

Arti Suri

6502719322

SOURCE Health Magnet