Health Management Associates Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Management Associates (HMA), a leading independent, national healthcare consulting firm today announced that it has successfully completed a Service Organization Control Type 2 (SOC 2 Type 2) audit and obtained certification.

The SOC 2 Type 2 audit was developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants to evaluate an organization's information security controls over a period of time. It assessed both the suitability of HMA's controls and its operating effectiveness, covering the HMA organization as a whole, service offerings, resources used to deliver client work, and technical (cybersecurity) and non-technical controls (administrative strengths such as excellent training and a culture that promotes anti-fraud and ethical behaviors).

"Increasingly, having SOC 2 Type 2 certification is an important distinction for many of our clients and partners," said Doug Elwell, chief executive officer. "Achieving this certification is yet another way to meet client needs and further demonstrates our commitment to our core values of accountability, client commitment and integrity."

About HMA

Founded in 1985, HMA is an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in publicly funded healthcare and human services policy, programs, financing, and evaluation. Clients include government, public and private providers, health systems, health plans, community-based organizations, institutional investors, foundations, and associations. With offices in more than 30 locations across the country and over 700 multidisciplinary consultants coast to coast, HMA's expertise, services, and team are always within client reach. Learn more about HMA at healthmanagement.com, or on LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Health Management Associates