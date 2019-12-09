Health Management Associates Acquires California-based Firm NPO Solutions

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jay Rosen, founder and president of Health Management Associates (HMA), announced the acquisition of NPO Solutions, a California-based management consulting firm that specializes in expanding the capacity of social sector organizations.

NPO Solutions, founded in 1994, focuses on the core areas of strategy, capacity building and evaluation. It will be a division of HMA Community Strategies. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"NPO Solutions has an impressive track record of helping clients strengthen their organizations and expand their reach," Rosen said. "Like HMA, NPO Solutions builds longstanding relationships and tailors solutions to suit each client's needs. Their expertise fits nicely with the work being done by our HMA Community Strategies colleagues and further expands the skills and services we can offer clients."

Warren Riley, founder and president of NPO Solutions, and his team of consultants has worked with hundreds of nonprofit and public sector organizations across the country to advance their mission.

"We are very excited to join HMA and the HMA Community Strategies team. We have worked with HMA colleagues over the past few years, and I think this is a very good fit," Riley said. "We bring a shared commitment to collaborative, mission-driven work. In partnership with HMA's team of experts, we can continue and grow what we currently do and what we aspire to do."

In addition to further broadening HMA's nationally recognized healthcare and human services expertise, the acquisition of NPO Solutions also adds to the firm's growing California footprint, where it has four offices, including one in Los Angeles.

Founded in 1985, HMA is an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in publicly funded healthcare and human services policy, programs, financing, and evaluation. Clients include government, public and private providers, health systems, health plans, community-based organizations, institutional investors, foundations, and associations. With 23 offices and over 200 multidisciplinary consultants coast to coast, HMA's expertise, services, and team are always within client reach.

