Health Management Associates Acquires Cirdan Health Systems and Consulting

LANSING, Mich., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jay Rosen, founder, president, and co-chairman of Health Management Associates (HMA), announced the firm's acquisition of Cirdan Health Systems and Consulting (Cirdan).

Founded in 2001, Cirdan is a Minnesota-based healthcare consulting and data services firm. A partner to both payers and providers, Cirdan has extensive experience working with health plans that serve Medicare and Medicaid members. Their experts provide a wide range of actuarial and financial services in addition to data management. Their encounter data submission clients realize exceptional encounter data outcomes to improve member services and experiences, business operations and finances.

"Cirdan combines exceptional actuarial and data management expertise with a passion for being a true partner clients count on for insights that help them achieve their goals. Exceeding client expectations is the norm at Cirdan," Rosen said. "I am excited to welcome this talented group of new colleagues to HMA's growing team of actuarial and data experts."

"Cirdan is excited to join HMA and believes the mission and values of the two companies are well aligned with both companies serving organizations that ensure healthcare is available for vulnerable populations," said Nancy Nelson, Cirdan principal and managing actuary, who will serve as CEO moving forward. "Access to HMA's broad policy, clinical and operations expertise will benefit our clients and our staff."

Cirdan will continue to operate as Cirdan Health Systems and Consulting, an HMA Company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1985, HMA is an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in publicly funded healthcare and human services policy, programs, financing, and evaluation. Clients include government, public and private providers, health systems, health plans, community-based organizations, institutional investors, foundations, and associations. With offices in 25 locations across the country and over 500 multidisciplinary consultants coast to coast, HMA's expertise, services, and team are always within client reach.

