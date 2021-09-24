Health Management Associates acquires Wakely Consulting Group, premier source for healthcare actuarial consulting. Tweet this

"Wakely is widely recognized for its exceptional healthcare actuarial expertise, providing clients with pivotal insights and tools to better understand their business and the environment in which they operate. Such services are a critical component for any organization's sustained success," Rosen said. "I am excited to welcome such talented and accomplished professionals to the HMA team as we continue to expand upon the ways we can help our clients thrive."

Once the actuarial component of a broader Wakely organization, Wakely Consulting Group was founded in 1999 and currently has six offices across the country. In 2017, Wakely Consulting Group earned its certification as a Women's Business Enterprise.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with the HMA team. It's clear that HMA attracts the top experts in the country and that they have built a preeminent consulting firm. I'm confident the combined companies will create more opportunities for our actuaries and consultants, which have been key to Wakely's success up to this point," said Julia Lambert, Wakely president. "Over the years, Wakely consultants have worked closely with HMA in navigating the evolving healthcare landscape. I look forward to the new solutions, expanded services and deeper expertise that the combined companies will be able to deliver to our clients and the industry."

Wakely will continue to operate as Wakely Consulting Group, an HMA Company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1985, HMA is an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in publicly funded healthcare and human services policy, programs, financing, and evaluation. Clients include government, public and private providers, health systems, health plans, community-based organizations, institutional investors, foundations, and associations. With more than 20 offices and over 300 multidisciplinary consultants coast to coast, HMA's expertise, services, and team are always within client reach.

HMA: https://www.healthmanagement.com/

Wakely Consulting Group: https://www.wakely.com/

