Health Management Associates Launches Institute on Addiction

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Management Associates (HMA) announced today creation of the HMA Institute on Addiction (IOA), a division dedicated to supporting the national effort to build an evidence-based, patient-centered, and sustainable addiction treatment ecosystem.

HMA is home to some of the nation's foremost addiction experts. The IOA brings together HMA's vast and varied experience and expertise across all healthcare sectors into a one-stop shop for those in need of addiction consulting services.

"HMA is uniquely positioned to contribute to the addiction crises response in the United States, and we are committed to doing so," said Doug Elwell, chief executive officer of HMA. "Our expertise spans the healthcare spectrum, and the real-world experience of our experts has been decades in the making. The Institute on Addiction pulls all of these resources together to provide technical assistance, education, and strategy development for any entity engaged in the delivery of addiction treatment."

HMA's R. Corey Waller, MD, MS, will serve as managing director of the IOA. Waller is a board-certified and actively practicing addiction and emergency medicine specialist with extensive experience working at the local, state, and national levels. He currently serves as Editor in Chief of The American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) Criteria.

"From the delivery of direct care to managing and paying for that care, our experts can help," Waller said. "The Institute on Addiction is home to 11 different specialty areas, covering everything from primary care and co-occurring disorders to hospitals, the justice-involved and the addiction treatment system. We have created a very deep bench of thought leaders focused on providing research and education, as well as quality and data metric utilization to improve and measure care delivery."

Those who engage with the IOA also have the opportunity to access a learning management system dedicated to providing education and training related to addiction, pain, and behavioral health.

Founded in 1985, HMA is an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in publicly funded healthcare and human services policy, programs, financing, and evaluation. Clients include government, public and private providers, health systems, health plans, community-based organizations, institutional investors, foundations, and associations. With 22 offices and over 225 multidisciplinary consultants coast to coast, HMA's expertise, services, and team are always within client reach.

