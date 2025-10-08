Health Mate Partners with Local Community to Support LAFD Engineer After Tragic Loss

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Mate is proud to announce its donation of an infrared sauna to support Matt Okula, an engineer with the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), following the heartbreaking loss of his wife, Hailey Okula, during childbirth. They are delighted to assist Matt during this challenging time, providing an important resource for his wellness and recovery as he embraces his new role as a single father to their newborn son, Crew.

In an emotional statement, Eric Okula, Matt's brother, shared, "Health and fitness have always been at the heart of Matt's life. It's part of what has made him such a strong firefighter and a dependable leader in his community."

Providing the sauna allows Matt to focus on his wellness in the comfort of his home, enhancing his ability to care for his son while coping with his incredible loss. Health Mate understands that community support is invaluable during times of crisis, and this donation exemplifies that commitment to helping those who serve and protect.

The company sincerely hopes that the sauna will aid in Matt's physical recovery and provide a space for mental respite as he adjusts to life without his wife's presence. Recognizing the need for support during this incredibly difficult time, Health Mate's donation of an infrared sauna will provide a vital opportunity for Matt to engage in self-care practices that are important for his well-being.

For more information about Health Mate's community initiatives, please visit healthmatesauna.com

About Health Mate:

Since 1979, Health Mate has been a leader in infrared sauna technology, dedicated to enhancing health and wellness across many communities. Their state-of-the-art saunas provide a luxurious means of relaxation, effective detoxification, and improved overall well-being, making them a valuable addition to any home. With a focus on quality and innovation, Health Mate continues to set the standard in the industry. The company is proud to support community endeavors, such as the donation, and is always open to serving others. Discover more about their products and mission at healthmatesauna.com.

