Health Media Network Expands Digital Advertising Footprint with Spectrio Deal

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Media Network (HMN), a leading and trusted OOH/Digital Point of Care media company, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Spectrio, a leader in digital signage, hardware and content for out of home venues.

The agreement names HMN as Spectrio's exclusive content management and advertising revenue partner for their network of lab locations. This strategic relationship will increase HMN's Point of Care advertising footprint by nearly 2,000 screens. Screens are located in lab locations across the U.S. The roll out is already underway and is expected to be complete in Q1 2021.

"With the advent of COVID-19, we are seeing an accelerated need for testing and wellness resources. Our partnership with Spectrio will allow us to put relevant advertiser messaging in front of individuals who are managing their personal wellness journeys within a diagnostic setting," said Christopher J. Culver, CEO of Health Media Network.

"Spectrio is excited to be partnering with HMN to further customize the patient experience in our lab locations. By offering curated entertainment alongside real-time check-in data, we can better serve our customer needs. Multiple zones on the digital signage screens allow everyone in the lab waiting area to know where they are in the wait queue, while enjoying targeted programming to make any wait time feel minimized," commented Aaron Kleinhandler, COO of Spectrio.

About Health Media Network

Launched in 2007, Health Media Network (HMN) is a leading and trusted digital Point of Care media company. HMN provides health, wellness and lifestyle content that educates, informs and empowers patients to live their best and healthiest lives. Our media footprint includes nearly 9000 locations within Point of Care with a mix of IP addressable digital TV screens and Custom Published Wallboards distributed across a national footprint of physician waiting rooms.

About Spectrio

Spectrio is one of the nation's leading providers of in-store marketing solutions powered by content and technology. Known for cultivating highly engaging consumer experiences through powerful, professionally produced content, Spectrio's major technology solutions include: Digital Signage, Interactive Kiosks, Wi-Fi Marketing, In-Store Music and Marketing, On-Hold Marketing, and Scent Marketing. Spectrio serves more than 90,000 locations, ranging from individually owned businesses to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit www.Spectrio.com.

