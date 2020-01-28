Health Media Network Expands Leadership Team Fueling Growth of Core Business Operations

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Media Network (HMN), a leading and trusted OOH/Digital Point of Care media company, is pleased to announce that Carlo DiMarco will be joining the company in the new role of EVP, Corporate Development and Pete Thomas will be joining in the role of SVP, PetCareTV Sales. In addition to new hires, Bhandhavi Sangaru will be stepping up to the new role of Director, Data Analytics and Ann Brown will be taking over all marketing duties for HMN brands.

For more information, visit: https://www.hmnads.com/blog/health-media-network-expands-leadership-team/

About Health Media Network (HMN), & PetCareTV (PCTV)

Health Media Network (HMN) and PetCareTV (PCTV) provide targeted health and wellness focused programming, custom published resources and a mobile network for Physician & Veterinarian Waiting Rooms. With a combined national footprint in the top 204 DMA's, HMN & PCTV generate over 325 MM+ annual impressions across all media platforms including the most robust mobile network in the marketplace.

Share this:

Twitter: @HMN

Useful links:

Health Media Network: HMNads.com

HMN Twitter: twitter.com/HMN_ads

Media Contact

Ann Brown

Executive Vice President, Marketing

212-358-4043

abrown@hmnads.com

SOURCE Health Media Network

Related Links

http://www.hmnads.com

