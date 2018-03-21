Health Media Network (HMN) Expands Practice Recruitment Division Under Leadership By Point of Care Industry Veteran Donna Turgeon - Based In Tampa, FL

The team of 25+ experienced provider services professionals will be based in new facilities in Tampa, Florida and led by proven industry leader, Donna Turgeon, HMN's new Chief Provider Officer. "Donna is a recognized provider services executive with more than 20 years of experience. Our strong leadership team is excited to add Donna and her entire team to the HMN family, and looks forward to great growth for our network with the level of expertise and experience they bring," said Christopher J. Culver, CEO of Health Media Network.

"Growth has always been at the forefront for HMN through acquisition and organic office expansion. We are excited to leverage HMN's core competencies in digital communication and increase engagement from physicians, as well as continue to grow in critical areas important to both our patients and advertising partners," commented Ms. Turgeon.

This seasoned team is among the most tenured in the industry. With extensive years of collective, frontline patient education experience, the Practice Recruitment Division will deliver best-in-class service to providers of every size – hospitals, health systems, physician practices of all types, and veterinary offices. Ms. Turgeon notes, "Our goal will always be to build the relationships with the providers in an effort to maximize the experience for their patients."

Before joining HMN, Ms. Turgeon held previous positions that include serving as Senior Vice President of Channel-Global at KnowBe4, Inc., as well as a leadership position at AccentHealth, LLC.

About Health Media Network (HMN)

Health Media Network (HMN), is a leading and trusted Digital Point of Care media company. HMN provides targeted health education in Physician Waiting Rooms and Hospital Systems to advance consumer health literacy and facilitate better doctor/patient conversations.

With 299,656 media touchpoints, reaching 300,225 Healthcare Professionals and the most robust mobile health activation in the Point of Care market, HMN impacts an estimated 391MM+ patient and caregiver impressions annually. As the first-to-market with 30 specialty health networks, Health Media Network provides Physicians and brands with the ability to segment with customized messaging—with the overall goal of improving health population outcomes.

For more information, visit http://www.hmnads.com.

