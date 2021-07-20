Health Monitor Builds Digital Data Analytics Division

MONTVALE, N.J., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a continued growth strategy, Health Monitor is strengthening its digital data analytics capabilities with new product innovations and a major leadership addition. Based on a strong belief that an analytics competency is essential for the development of new products, the company has bolstered its Analytics and Research division with the addition of Steven Blahut, PhD. Dr. Blahut will be joining the company as Vice President, Analytics & Research, reporting directly to the President, Howard Halligan.

Having held leadership positions at IQVIA, Healogix, and Olitzky Whittle, Dr. Blahut brings an exceptional analytics background to Health Monitor. Additionally, he offers significant experience in healthcare statistics across numerous therapeutic areas both from his work at University of Maryland Medical System and as Founding Partner and Head of Advanced Analytics for Health Strategy Partners. In his new role, Dr. Blahut will lead a market research and data analytics team dedicated to identifying ways to develop valuable new products that support the strategic goals of pharmaceutical/OTC brand teams.

Dave Paragamian, CEO of Health Monitor, commented, "As a targeted marketing platform, we believe in metrics and measurement. It's how we demonstrate our ability to help grow our clients' brands. Steve is an incredible addition to our senior leadership team. His data analytics leadership experience will enable Health Monitor to innovate, and drive added measurement of our products in a way never before seen in the industry."

Dr. Blahut will start in his new role on July 19, 2021.

About Health Monitor Network

Health Monitor is a nationally recognized leader in digital targeted marketing solutions for the biopharmaceutical/OTC industry. Our in-house, award winning content studio creates bespoke educational content about disease states and specific therapies that powers more productive patient-physician dialogues. Health Monitor has the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 200,000 offices and more than 400,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our digital and print educational products. For almost 40 years, our brand has been trusted to deliver high value content at the point of care for patients and physicians providing powerful ROI to brands and better outcomes for patients.

Contact: Jenifer Slaw, [email protected]

SOURCE Health Monitor Network