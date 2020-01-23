Health Monitor Network Designated One of the Best Workplaces in the United States

MONTVALE, N.J., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Monitor Network (HM), a leading direct-to-patient/patient engagement company, has earned national recognition as an official Great Workplace by the Great Place to Work® Institute. This Certification is recognized world over by employees and employers alike and is considered the "Gold Standard" in identifying and recognizing great workplace cultures. Using validated employee feedback with rigorous, data-driven methodology, the process confirmed that HM earned an 89% Trust Index Engagement Score, which ranks as an exceptionally high score and among the highest in the region and country.

The company's organizational success is powered by its entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, unwavering commitment to people and invaluable contributions from its employees. Beyond a family-like culture that infuses its dynamic approach to employee satisfaction, the staff is rewarded with special company outings (annual relaxation day, costumed-themed Halloween party), personal growth opportunities (Health Monitor University), on site fitness and meditation classes (Healthy ME) and complimentary healthy snacks and beverages provided in the company's recently unveiled, eclectic Café HM.

"We are beyond thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™ and recognized as one of the best Workplaces in the country," said Ken Freirich, CEO, Health Monitor Network. "The special and unique culture that exists at HM is a testament to the passionate and dedicated people who make up our great organization. Their commitment, loyalty, unbound creativity, hard work and extra effort has made HM the outstanding organization it has become today."

"We acknowledge Health Monitor Network on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, VP of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

Contributors to this prestigious HM designation, as witnessed by the employees' high marks, include consistently positive experiences as emblematic of the company's culture creed; examples of which are an appreciation for humility and humor; putting customers first, a commitment to creativity and excellence; doing right by yourself and your family, and a focus on embracing the entrepreneurial spirit.

Jan Parker, Team Lead, Customer Service stated, "Health Monitor Network is bar none the best! The company truly cares about all of its employees, co-workers share a family-like bond, and we get to celebrate our unique corporate culture with fun events throughout the year. In almost a decade with HM, I still get excited to come to work every day."

Gina Martino, Digital Campaign Manager further added, "In my three years at Health Monitor, it has provided me with a tremendous opportunity for development and growth with amazing professional support. I am excited to continue to advance my career by further enhancing my skills and taking on more responsibilities."

About Health Monitor Network

Health Monitor Network® is the leading direct-to-patient (DTP)/patient engagement company in the United States. In its 37th year, the company provides high-quality patient education through digital, print, and mobile platforms to tens of millions of condition sufferers through 200,000+ medical offices and more than 400,000 healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.healthmonitornetwork.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune.

