Health Monitor Network Designated One of the Best Workplaces in the United States

MONTVALE, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Monitor Network, the leading patient engagement company in the U.S., today announced that the company has been certified as a great workplace by Great Place to Work™ for the second consecutive year.

Considered the "Gold Standard" in the recognition of excellent company culture, Great Place to Work is a world-renowned authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation, included in the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune.

Health Monitor Network CEO Ken Freirich is one of a very select group of CEOs to have led their organization to this prestigious certification for two consecutive years. "This is very difficult under ordinary circumstances, but extraordinary during a global pandemic," says Joe DiCarlo, Chief People Officer, Health Monitor Network.

"This certification is very humbling, a real testament to the incredible culture Health Monitor has adopted over the past decade," says Ken Freirich, CEO of Health Monitor Network. "2020 was a very challenging year, but we never wavered from our core values of customers and employees first. Health Monitor's management team did an outstanding job carrying the torch every day, supporting employees in a virtual workplace and helping them balance work and family. Their leadership was absolutely paramount to us achieving the certification for the second year in a row. This honor is a tribute to our employees who approach their work each and every day with passion and dedication. Their excellence, loyalty, and hard work is what has allowed us to flourish in 2020."

The process for gathering data conducted by Great Place to Work is extremely rigorous and uses For All™ methodology and includes over 60 provoking questions about the company and management. The findings were very telling and revealed that 89% of employees view Health Monitor as an overall great place to work (achieving this same high-water mark for the second year in a row which is among the highest scores in our industry and region). Specific accolades derived from the survey include: 94% of employees say they can be themselves at work; 97% feel when joining Health Monitor they are made to feel welcomed; and 93% feel good about the ways we contribute to the community.

"At its core, Health Monitor has an unwavering commitment to people, which is why employee engagement is a pillar of the company's success," Freirich added. "Health Monitor is now trending year-after-year as a national blueprint in the U.S. in how to create a great employee experience because we understand that people want to follow their passions and have a career, not just a job. We believe in providing an environment that consists of a strong commitment to professional leadership, development and training, as well as uniquely fun and engaging team-building activities throughout the year."

Health Monitor is a workplace where cutting-edge idea generation is encouraged each and every day by employees at every level. It is a place where each member of the team can directly impact the value provided to our key constituents: patient, physician, and pharmaceutical customers. This has been critically important during the pandemic, since the company's exam room digital posters have been essential patient education tools for patients and physicians.

"Creating a high performance culture which allows us to attract, retain, develop, and recognize the best talent in the industry and across geographical regions in which we operate is paramount to our ability to be the best patient and physician engagement partner in the marketplace," added DiCarlo. "The fact that we earned this coveted recognition, with such an overwhelmingly high employee satisfaction score during the challenges presented with a global pandemic, makes this accolade even more meaningful. We continue to look at investment and development of people as a critical part of bringing to bear our unique value proposition to the marketplace."

"We congratulate Health Monitor on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

About Health Monitor Network

Health Monitor Network is the leading patient engagement company and has the largest marketing platforms in medical offices, in patients' homes and on the go. Well known for its award-winning patient education, exam room digital posters and printed publications, its mission is to facilitate meaningful dialogue between patients and healthcare professionals. The company has a platform of 200,000 medical offices reaching over 400,000 healthcare professionals and tens of millions of patients each year. For more information please visit www.healthmonitornetwork.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read "A Great Place to Work for All." Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contact:

Dean Mastrojohn

[email protected]

SOURCE Health Monitor Network

Related Links

http://www.healthmonitornetwork.com

