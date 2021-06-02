Health Monitor Network Expands Senior Leadership Team in Response to Continued Growth

MONTVALE, N.J., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading provider of direct-to-patient and direct-to-physician marketing solutions that maximize biopharmaceutical/OTC brand growth, Health Monitor Network is once again expanding its senior leadership team during this period of strong growth. Keith Sedlak joined the company today as the Senior Vice President of Pharmaceutical Industry Sales and Account Management. He will be responsible for Health Monitor's sales growth trajectory and will lead the entire Sales and Sales Operations teams.

With 20+ years of experience in sales, account management and healthcare, Keith brings a strong background and skill set to the position. Most recently, he held the position of Chief Revenue Officer with Harte Hanks where he was instrumental in transforming the legacy print/CRM agency into a digital engagement agency. Prior to that, he similarly transformed MXM, a division of Meredith Corp, into a digital agency as Head of Sales. His early career was highlighted by repeated sales successes at Manifest Media Ventures, Dow Jones, Lycos, and AltaVista.

Dave Paragamian, CEO of Health Monitor, commented, "As clients demand more integrated digital and print marketing solutions with higher ROI, it is critical that we have someone with Keith's experience in digital transformation. His expertise aligns perfectly with the core competencies of Health Monitor and will allow us to seamlessly grow our base of large, mid-size, and emerging clients."

This marks the second major senior leadership expansion for Health Monitor in the past two months and reflects the increasing need by biopharmaceutical and OTC manufacturers to leverage Health Monitor's point-of-care content strategies to drive brand growth.

About Health Monitor Network

Health Monitor is a nationally recognized leader in integrated, multi-channel, DTP marketing solutions for the biopharmaceutical/OTC industry. The company has the broadest network of physician offices with more than 200,000 offices and more than 400,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our digital and print products. We empower patients to engage in productive dialogue with their physicians through bespoke, educational content about disease states and specific therapies. Supported by strong partnerships with key opinion leaders and medical associations, our products offer credible, validated content that drives proactive patient action. For 38+ years, our unmatched expertise across a full spectrum of print and digital formats has enabled us to provide powerful solutions, resulting in consistent brand growth as measured by new prescriptions, continuation of therapy, and improved health outcomes.

