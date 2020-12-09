Health Monitor Network Supports Its CEO Who Released "Healthcare Workers Rock!" Song and Music Video as an Anthem for Healthcare Workers Around the World Battling Covid-19

Freirich is on a global crusade to help healthcare workers. Health Monitor Network is joining the effort to promote the song and video to all of the healthcare professionals in its network, medical association/patient advocacy partners, and to its pharmaceutical advertisers and their agencies. The song was written as a rock anthem and the heartfelt lyrics have already struck a chord with frontline healthcare workers around the world who are fighting Covid-19 and putting their lives on the line every day to help others. People can download the song on Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes and view the video at www.HealthcareWorkersRock.org .

"The truth is healthcare workers are at their breaking point and the stress of the pandemic right now is unbearable," said Joseph Varon, MD, Chief Medical Officer of United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, who is featured in the video and has been on the frontlines of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. "The music and lyrics of Healthcare Workers Rock! give us an emotional release to get through these very long days and nights and make them more tolerable. Our patient education partnership with Health Monitor Network over the past several years has been invaluable. Their digital in-office screens have been amazing and instrumental during the pandemic in helping explain this complex virus to patients. The song and video are exactly what we need now. We must now share this song and music therapy with every healthcare worker around the world since it's a boost that will keep our healthcare workers going. I am asking for your help."

The music video features Health Monitor employees as well as patients, family members and healthcare professionals, many whom have beaten Covid-19 themselves or have been impacted by it. Each time the video is shared from the Random Acts of Kindness Facebook or Twitter pages with the hashtag #HealthcareWorkersRock!, Freirich will make a $1 donation to #FirstRespondersFirst (up to $100,000). #FirstRespondersFirst, an initiative created by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Thrive Global, and the CAA Foundation to provide frontline healthcare workers with the physical and psychological support and resources they so desperately need as they serve on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, #FirstRespondersFirst provides essential supplies and protective equipment, accommodations, child care, food, and critical mental health support and resources to ensure that frontline workers are protected, well-supported and resilient.

"We are thrilled to support Ken on his mission to give healthcare workers the recognition they need," said Steve Philips, Vice President of Sales for Health Monitor's physician network. "The Health Monitor Network team works with more than 200,000 practices, health systems and hospitals around the country every day and has seen the tireless efforts of those on the frontline of the pandemic firsthand. We think this is great and are glad that Ken has written this song and produced the video that supports all of the company's key constituents. We believe the production can truly make a very positive impact on the healthcare care community during this very challenging pandemic."

Aside from being CEO of Health Monitor Network, Ken Freirich is a songwriter, drummer and philanthropist who lives by a daily mantra of "making the world a better place." The lyrics for the song were written from the first-person perspective, to capture the sentiment of what healthcare workers are feeling every day.

"Working 'round the clock, strong and courageous, never gonna stop," part of the chorus belts out with lyrics that embody Freirich's vision for the song. He was inspired to write and produce the track after seeing colleagues and medical professionals in desperate need of resources and watching colleagues' family members pass away from Covid-19. He also noted how physicians he spoke with were appreciative of Health Monitor Network and how their products continue to assist doctors in the exam room. Specifically, Health Monitor's in-office, exam room touchless digital posters are designed to include what patients should be doing during the Covid-19 pandemic as well as patient education to help them better follow their physicians' treatment recommendations.

For the song and video remix Freirich served as the executive producer and recruited P!nk Drummer Mark Schulman to play drums on the song, GRAMMY Award-winning Producer and Mixer Scott Jacoby to produce and remix the song, and GRAMMY Award winner Emily Lazar to master the single.

Since the song's initial release last month, doctors, nurses, EMTs, former COVID-19 patients and loved ones have expressed how it has become their anthem, helping capture their experiences and feelings, while creating a positive and uplifting movement to help counter one of the toughest years in recent history. The song is on repeat as people travel to and from work and has inspired some workers to create and share their own TikTok videos featuring the song.

Health Monitor encourages healthcare workers and everyone to share this video with each other and would love people across the nation to create TikTok videos with the music to show their support of healthcare workers on the front lines. People can visit www.HealthcareWorkersRock.org to download the song and view the video or purchase gear and items in support of the efforts. For more information about Health Monitor Networks' print and digital posters can visit https://www.healthmonitornetwork.com/solutions.

About Health Monitor Network

Health Monitor Network is the leading patient engagement company and has the largest marketing platforms in medical offices, in patients' homes and on the go. Well known for its award-winning patient education, exam room digital posters and printed publications, its mission is to facilitate meaningful dialogue between patients and healthcare professionals. The company has a platform of 200,000 medical offices reaching over 400,000 healthcare professionals and tens of millions of patients each year. For more information please visit www.healthmonitornetwork.com.

Contact: Dean Mastrojohn, [email protected]

SOURCE Health Monitor Network

Related Links

http://www.healthmonitornetwork.com

