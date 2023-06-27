Health Monitor Network® Welcomes Industry Veteran Kelli Vincent-Rodriguez to Build Partnerships with Over-the-Counter and Consumer Brands

– Merck and L'Oréal Alum will Help Drive the Company's Continued Growth – 

MONTVALE, N.J., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering healthcare communications company Health Monitor Network today announced the hiring of Kelli Vincent-Rodriguez as Senior Vice President for Over-the-Counter/Consumer Packaged Goods (OTC/CPG) clients. In this new leadership role, Kelli will report to Augie Caruso, Executive Vice President of Sales & Key Accounts, to position Health Monitor Network as a trusted partner to OTC/CPG brands as they strengthen their relationships with providers and patients.

Kelli will introduce, educate, and recruit OTC/CPG brands to the power of Health Monitor Network's omnichannel platform – 200,000 physician office networks, 450,000 physicians, innovative digital screens, and more – to deliver trustworthy educational content at all points of care. 

"There is a tremendous opportunity for OTC brands to build trusted relationships with patients and their healthcare providers through content. Health Monitor Network is poised to facilitate these relationships," explained Kelli. "I'm excited to bring my experience in consumer markets and pharmaceuticals together to help OTC brands build awareness and loyalty at the point of care." 

"We've seen strong demand from OTC/CPG brands as they build true omnichannel marketing campaigns to better engage with healthcare practitioners," said David Paragamian, CEO at Health Monitor Network. "Kelli will accelerate our goal of delivering brand-building solutions for OTC at critical moments and points of care, just as pharmaceutical brands have done with us for decades." 

Kelli earned her undergraduate degree from Siena College and completed advanced graduate work at Harvard and George Washington University. She brings more than two decades of sales, marketing, and business development experience across OTC, CPG, and pharmaceuticals. At L'Oréal, Kamedis Dermatology, and, most recently, Megalabs USA, she specialized in commercializing new OTC Brands in North America opening new revenue streams and channels – including retail, HCP professional, and e-commerce – leading to significant annual growth.

In 2018, she received Healthcare Businesswomen's Leadership Excellence Award, and in 2019, she was honored as one of Drug Store News' Top Women in Health Wellness & Beauty. She started her pharmaceutical career at Schering-Plough (now Merck). She currently serves on the Board of Directors for The Corporate Diwali, a global organization empowering female entrepreneurs, and Healthcare Businesswomen Association, a global professional association committed to furthering the advancement and impact of women in the healthcare business. 

About Health Monitor Network®
Health Monitor is a targeted healthcare marketing platform for the pharmaceutical/OTC and CPG industries. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke educational content about disease states and specific therapies that powers more productive patient-physician dialogues. Health Monitor has the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 200,000 offices and more than 450,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our omnichannel educational products. For 40 years, our brand has been at the forefront of healthcare marketing and trusted to deliver high-value content at all points of care for patients and physicians providing powerful ROI to brands and better outcomes for patients. Together we build brands and empower patients.

Learn more at www.healthmonitornetwork.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

