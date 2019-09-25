Health Monitor Network Wins Prestigious PM360 Company Of The Year Award

MONTVALE, N.J., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Monitor Network (HM), a leading direct-to-patient/patient-engagement company, is named 2019 PM360 Trailblazer Award Company of the Year Gold Winner in the Supplier / Vendor (to the pharmaceutical marketing industry) category. PM360 Magazine is the leading publication for pharmaceutical and biotech marketers.

Since 2009, the PM360 Trailblazer awards recognize outstanding achievement and innovation in healthcare marketing. Trailblazer Award nominations are judged by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board -- a distinguished cross-section of industry experts.

"Health Monitor is thrilled to receive the Company of the Year award. This reinforces the incredible success we've experienced in 2019," said Ken Freirich, CEO, Health Monitor Network. "Between our investment from WestView Capital and significant customer and digital network growth, the organization is poised for another record year."

Winners were honored during a celebratory Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City on the evening of Thursday, September 19, 2019. Each year, the Trailblazer Awards Gala is the preeminent awards event for pharmaceutical marketers. This year's ceremony was attended by over 400 industry executives and their agencies.

About Health Monitor Network

Health Monitor Network® is the leading direct-to-patient (DTP)/patient engagement company in the United States. In its 36th year, the company provides high-quality patient education through digital, print and mobile platforms to tens of millions of condition sufferers through 200,000+ medical offices and more than 400,000 healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.healthmonitornetwork.com.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment. For more information, please visit www.pm360online.com.

SOURCE Health Monitor Network

