Health Monitor Network's Director of Client Strategy & Business Development Colleen D'Anna Wins Inaugural Xpectives.Health Early Career Achievement Award, Strengthening Legacy of Excellence

–      Colleen D'Anna's recognition will be celebrated along with other health marketing leaders on October 26

MONTVALE, N.J., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering healthcare communications company Health Monitor Network announced today that the team's Director of Client Strategy & Business Development, Colleen D'Anna, is being honored with the prestigious Early Career Achievement Award from Xpectives.Health. The Early Career Achievement Awards recognize the impact emerging professionals are making throughout the healthcare marketing industry. This recognition underscores D'Anna's marketing contributions across the healthcare sector and highlights the promise and dedication she has exhibited during her time at Health Monitor.

"Colleen's commitment to raising the "excellence" bar on everything we do at Health Monitor is unmatched," stated Keith Sedlak, Chief Commercial Officer, of Health Monitor Network. "Her strategic contributions to our solutions for our partners have resulted in higher performing programs and ultimately, better health outcomes for patients who consume our content every day." 

"I am honored and humbled to receive this award. This recognition is a testament to the collaborative effort and dedication of the entire Health Monitor Network team," shared Colleen D'Anna, Director of Client Strategy & Business Development at Health Monitor Network. "I'm proud to be part of an organization that constantly evolves, innovates, pursues excellence, and most importantly strives to make a positive impact among patients and HCPs."

Health Monitor Network will attend Xpectives.Health's live awards ceremony at the W Hoboken in New Jersey on October 26th, where Colleen's accomplishments will be highlighted among other industry peers.

For further details regarding the Early Career Achievement Awards, please visit the Xpectives.Health website here. You can also learn more about Colleen D'Anna via her LinkedIn.

About Health Monitor Network®

Health Monitor is a targeted healthcare marketing platform for the pharmaceutical/OTC and CPG industries. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke educational content about disease states and specific therapies that powers more productive patient-physician dialogues. Health Monitor has the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 200,000 offices and more than 450,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our omnichannel educational products. For 40 years, our brand has been at the forefront of healthcare marketing and trusted to deliver high-value content at all points of care for patients and physicians providing powerful ROI to brands and better outcomes for patients. Together we build brands and empower patients. 

Learn more at www.healthmonitornetwork.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

