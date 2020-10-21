Health Net Federal Services, LLC, Earns URAC Health Network Accreditation

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net Federal Services, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), announced today it has earned URAC Health Network Accreditation. URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. By achieving this status, Health Net Federal Services has demonstrated a comprehensive commitment to quality care, improved processes and better patient outcomes.

Health Net Federal Services has continuously held URAC's Health Network Accreditation since 2005. Its most recent accreditation is effective July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2023.

"Health Net Federal Services is proud to maintain URAC's Health Network Accreditation for the past 15 years. The rigorous standards established by URAC for the management of provider networks align with our culture and long-standing history to provide quality health care to the military community," said Kathleen E. Redd, president and CEO, Health Net Federal Services. "We hold ourselves to the highest standards in provider credentialing, consumer protection, and quality management and improvement. Our goal is to provide those who serve the highest quality of care and the peace of mind to stay mission ready."

"To meet the growing demand to provide quality health care services at a reasonable cost, Health Net Federal Services distinguishes itself in the marketplace by having earned Health Network Accreditation from URAC," said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. "With rigorous standards created by a broad array of stakeholders, Health Net Federal Services' independent accreditation from URAC demonstrates its commitment to bringing together qualified, credentialed, and well-managed providers for the military community."

About Health Net Federal Services

Health Net Federal Services has a long history of providing cost-effective, quality managed health care programs for government agencies, including the U.S. Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs. For more than 30 years, Health Net Federal Services has been honored to partner with the Department of Defense to provide health care services to the men and women who serve our great country, and their family members. Through the TRICARE program, Health Net Federal Services currently assists approximately 2.9 million beneficiaries in the TRICARE West Region, including active duty, retired, National Guard and Reserve, and family members. Health Net Federal Services was one of the first companies in the U.S. to develop comprehensive managed care programs for military families. Visit www.hnfs.com for more information.

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

