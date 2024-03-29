Health Net Federal Services Named Top Contact Center Awardee

Company was also recognized – for the 12th consecutive year – as a Center of Excellence by BenchmarkPortal

ARLINGTON, Va., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net Federal Services, LLC (HNFS), a managed health care service for the Defense Health Agency's TRICARE West region and wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), announced today it has been named a Top Contact Center awardee by BenchmarkPortal, signifying its commitment to quality service and outstanding employee retention rate. Additionally, for the 12th consecutive year, HNFS was recognized as a Center of Excellence by BenchmarkPortal.

HNFS President and CEO, Kathleen E. Redd, said, "Maintaining this level of excellence for 12 consecutive years is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our team at HNFS. We are honored to once again be recognized as a Center of Excellence and to receive the Top Contact Center award. This recognition is a testament to and reaffirms our commitment to providing exceptional service to our military community."

BenchmarkPortal, the leading contact center benchmarking and certification group, recognizes the top performers in the industry through its rigorous evaluation process. Winners are selected based on their performance across key operating metrics, demonstrating efficiency and effectiveness in customer service delivery.

CEO of BenchmarkPortal, Bruce Belfiore, said, "BenchmarkPortal salutes the winners. Their key metrics were benchmarked against our entire database – the largest in the world of contact center metrics. This is a great accomplishment."

The Center of Excellence designation is awarded to contact centers ranking in the top 10% nationwide, based on a balanced scorecard of efficiency and effectiveness metrics. HNFS has consistently demonstrated superior performance compared to industry peers, reflecting its focus on serving TRICARE West Region beneficiaries with the highest standards of care.

TRICARE is the uniformed services health care program for active duty, retired, National Guard and Reserve, and their families. The TRICARE program is provided through the Defense Health Agency at the U.S. Department of Defense.

About Health Net Federal Services

For more than three decades, Health Net Federal Services (HNFS) has partnered with the Department of Defense to provide health care services to those who serve and their family members. HNFS currently assists nearly 2.8 million beneficiaries in the TRICARE West Region, including active duty and retired service members, National Guard and Reserve, and family members. One of the first companies in the U.S. to develop comprehensive managed care programs for the military and their families, HNFS is continuing to advance the future of health care and improving military readiness by creating better health outcomes, providing better care, and lowering cost. HNFS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives.

About BenchmarkPortal

From its origins in 1995, BenchmarkPortal has become a global leader in the contact center industry, providing benchmarking, certification, training, consulting and industry reports. The BenchmarkPortal team of professionals has gained international recognition for its innovative approach to best practices for the contact center industry.

BenchmarkPortal hosts the world's largest database of contact center metrics, which is constantly being refreshed with new data. BenchmarkPortal's mission is to provide contact center managers with the tools and information that will help them optimize their efficiency and effectiveness in their customer communications.

