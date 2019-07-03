Health Network Group Takes a Deep Dive into Healthcare in 1776

Healthcare happened at home in colonial America, with women using herbs from their gardens and an occasional blend from the local apothecary to treat the common complaints of the day.

Health insurance did not exist in colonial America as it does today, but forms of prepaid healthcare and safety nets for certain populations did. As early as the founding of the country, the government and its people were already trying to stem the high cost of medical care.

If a colonists could afford to see a doctor, their options were limited. Most physicians of the era did not hold medical degrees and were also relying on tradition when it came to treatment. Bloodletting, for instance, was a popular treatment that did more harm than good.

This essay was written in honor of the July 4th holiday, marking America's 243rd anniversary of declaring its independence. But beyond that, the comprehensive analysis of colonial-era healthcare serves as a discussion point for the current debates over healthcare reform.

As the 2020 election nears, healthcare will continue to dominate the political arena. Looking to the country's origins may provide insight on how to build a more accessible and affordable healthcare system for the future.

The full essay can be found at the company's blog.

Health Network Group, LLC, a National General Accident & Health company, has changed the way Americans shop for and purchase health insurance and values its central mission of putting consumers first. HealthNetwork provides consumers with valuable information about the health insurance industry and available coverage options, rates and benefits from the nation's top and most trusted carriers. Each year, HealthNetwork helps millions of consumers find the best health plan for their medical and financial needs and connects them to trusted, responsible and professional licensed agents and brokers to expedite the application and enrollment process. The company operates out of South Florida and reaches customers nationwide.

SOURCE Health Network Group, LLC

Related Links

https://healthnetwork.com

