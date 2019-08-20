Health New England Becomes First Health Plan In Region To Launch Rx Savings Solutions

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx Savings Solutions has partnered with Health New England to serve approximately 85,000 members in its commercial line of business and help them save money on prescription drugs.

A not-for-profit health plan, Health New England became the first in the region to deliver Rx Savings Solutions' combination of prescription drug pricing transparency and personalized, cost-saving clinical recommendations to members and their families.

Rx Savings Solutions provides Health New England members transparency into clear options and associated costs for prescription drugs. This allows members to make the most informed medication choices for their health and finances.

Rx Savings Solutions analyzes Health New England pharmacy claims with patented algorithms that identify all possible clinical therapies, fulfillment options and associated costs. Members are alerted by email, text and direct mailings that let them know to log in and view savings options for themselves and any dependents on their plan. The majority of savings opportunities take the form of therapeutic alternatives along with various generics, fulfillment options, and other clinical suggestions.



"Health New England strives to make healthcare simple, caring and affordable for the people in the communities we serve," said Andrew J. Colby, RPh, MBA, Director of Pharmacy for Health New England. "We are delighted to team with Rx Savings Solutions and provide our members with meaningful change that will lead to positive, helpful savings for their prescription needs."

"We are excited to partner with Health New England and continue our collective fight for clear, understandable healthcare solutions," said Michael Rea, a clinical pharmacist who founded and currently leads Rx Savings Solutions. "The only way to reduce drug prices is to promote competition and choice. That's what we do – we give people the options they need to make informed, personalized decisions."

More than 5 million members have access to the online tool. All Rx Savings Solutions suggestions are curated and vetted by an in-house pharmacy team based on peer-reviewed, evidence-based and fully referenced compendia. Patented algorithms look for all possible clinical therapies and financial options.

Rx Savings Solutions' system is HIPAA-security compliant. All interaction between the software platform and the member is confidential. Rx Savings Solutions delivers the most precise, bias-free and cost-effective data to members based solely on the location and medication needs of each user, while keeping them within their benefit plan.

About Health New England

Based in Springfield, Massachusetts, Health New England is a not-for-profit health plan serving members in Massachusetts and Connecticut. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Baystate Health, Health New England offers a range of health care plans in the commercial, Medicaid and Medicare markets. For more information, visit www.healthnewengland.org.

About Rx Savings Solutions

Rx Savings Solutions offers an innovative, patented engagement software system empowering employers and employees to be educated consumers of healthcare. In addition to large, Fortune 500 Employers, Rx Savings Solutions also services health plan clients. Founded and operated by a team of pharmacists and software engineers, Rx Savings Solutions supports a collaborative, cost-saving solution for purchasing prescription drugs. For more information, visit rxsavingssolutions.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact:

Cecile Fradkin

S&C Public Relations Inc.

646-941-9139

media@rxsavingsllc.com

SOURCE Rx Savings Solutions

Related Links

https://rxsavingssolutions.com

