Health New England Partners With Online Yoga Company Ompractice

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ompractice is pleased to announce a new partnership with regional health plan Health New England. Ompractice, a Springfield-based wellness startup, offers live online yoga using two-way video technology, so students are seen by the yoga instructor.

This partnership allows Health New England to offer a range of incredibly convenient, high quality yoga classes to eligible members of their health plans through the Ompractice online resource. The benefits of this partnership include:

Health New England members have access to over 70 classes per week of live online interactive yoga with the accountability and community of a live studio, but the freedom to take classes from anywhere, at times that are convenient.

Eligible members can use their Health New England wellness reimbursement benefit to pay for a monthly or annual subscription to Ompractice.

"Health New England is excited to partner with Ompractice to offer easily accessible and affordable quality yoga classes to our members. Health New England associates have been participating in a 3-month yoga program pilot with Ompractice, and the feedback has been very positive" states Katie Bruno, Health New England's Public Health and Wellness Program Manager.

Health New England associate Erin Kalagher adds, "Ompractice has helped me improve my yoga greatly. The classes are convenient and affordable with different levels of difficulty to choose from, and every instructor I've had has been clearly passionate about helping each student become better. I'm grateful Health New England introduced this program to us, and I'm looking forward to continuing my practice with Ompractice."

"We're incredibly excited about the opportunity to serve the Health New England member community," says Samantha Tackeff, Co-Founder of Ompractice. "At Ompractice, our mission is to provide the benefits of high-quality yoga to those who might not otherwise have access to great studios - be it for financial reasons, schedule, geography or otherwise. We couldn't be happier to be impacting our own community in Western Mass while working hand in hand with an innovative health plan like Health New England."

About Health New England

Based in Springfield, Massachusetts, Health New England is a not-for-profit health plan serving members in Massachusetts and Connecticut. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Baystate Health, Health New England offers a range of health care plans in the commercial, Medicaid and Medicare markets. For more information, visit healthnewengland.org.

About Ompractice

Heralded as "The Future of Yoga" by Yoga Journal, and one of the Top 8 Mindfulness Apps by Crunchbase, Ompractice offers high quality yoga instruction via two-way video, with the community and accountability of a live studio, that can be accessed by anyone, anywhere, at any time. Sign up at Ompractice.com.

SOURCE Ompractice

Related Links

https://ompractice.com

