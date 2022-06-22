Health Note Named Allscripts June App of the Month for Creating Chart Notes From Patient Intake Responses

Health Note's Allscripts integration means up to 80% of charting is completed ahead of a patient visit, easing clinical documentation burden and saving time

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Note Inc. is pleased to announce that its patient intake and clinical documentation solution has been selected as Allscripts App of the Month for June 2022.

"Today's staffing shortages, the ongoing effects of the pandemic, and growing documentation requirements are having a compound effect on physician burnout," said Joshua Reischer, MD, co-founder, and chief executive officer of Health Note. "We designed Health Note to improve healthcare by leveraging patient intake questionnaire responses to both create clinical notes for the providers and streamline patient check-in. We invested in deep EHR integration with Allscripts Professional EHR™, Altera TouchWorks® EHR, and Allscripts® Practice Management to ensure this process would not interrupt existing provider workflow. 80% of a patient's chart is completed before the provider even opens the patient's record in the EHR, saving about 5-10 minutes per visit, which can amount to 1-3 hours per day."

Health Note makes patient questionnaires dynamic, logic-based, and conversational via an intake chatbot that is easy to read and respond to, for all ages and reading levels. This patient-centered approach results in an 80% average completion rate – a large departure from the standard 20%. Responses are then pushed directly to discrete fields in Allscripts solutions via direct integration, reducing paper questionnaires and inefficiencies in patient registration and check-in. Providers see clinical information and the patient's "story" directly in the Progress Notes area for more efficient patient encounters.

"By having patient answers generate clinical notes, we reduce documentation inefficiencies and manual data entry, while creating a better overall patient experience. The time savings attributed to Health Note by our clients can be used however best fits the health system's needs, whether that's to see more patients, reduce clinical hours for providers battling burnout, or simply make operations more efficient," Dr. Reischer said.

Health Note is a clinically intelligent digital patient intake solution that uses a conversational chatbot to assist patients with completing intake questionnaires and asks questions clinical staff would ask. Patient responses are leveraged to create clinical documentation within the patient's chart, completing up to 80% of a patient's chart ahead of the visit. To learn more, visit https://expo.allscripts.com/apps/Details/Health%20Note or www.healthnote.com.

