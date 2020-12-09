Health Officials Stress Importance of Flu Vaccinations Amid the Rise in COVID-19 Cases During National Influenza Vaccination Week (December 6-13)

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Immunization Coalition is urging Californians who have not already done so to get their flu shot during National Influenza Vaccination Week, December 6-13. With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, a severe flu season could mean dangerous, simultaneous respiratory infections that could overrun already stressed clinics and hospitals. It is not too late to vaccinate.

"Because the flu virus peaks between December and February, Influenza Vaccination Week represents a critical time period in which to be vaccinated to have the best chance to avoid getting the flu," said Catherine Flores Martin, executive director of the California Immunization Coalition (CIC). "And this year, getting the flu shot is ever more critical as health officials work to avoid a dangerous and even deadly 'twindemic' of people getting the flu in addition to COVID-19."

With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and accompanying stay-at-home orders, health officials are concerned that people are forgoing their flu shots – either because they are hesitant to visit a health facility or because they assume masking and social distancing make the flu vaccine unnecessary. In addition, the low occurrence of U.S. flu cases thus far may give people a false sense of security that this year's flu virus is not virulent or severe, but since flu season has not yet peaked, this is impossible to know. All precautions, including getting a flu shot, should be taken.

Getting a flu vaccine has been shown to reduce the risk of getting sick, being hospitalized or dying from flu. In 2019-2020, flu vaccination prevented an estimated 7.52 million illnesses, 3.69 million medical visits, 105,000 hospitalizations and 6,300 deaths due to influenza. Protections from a flu shot are especially important for those at higher risk of developing serious flu complications, including people who are 65 years of age and older, pregnant women, and people with certain chronic medical conditions like heart disease, asthma, and diabetes. It can prevent hospitalization and even be lifesaving.

"The flu can be a very serious virus, particularly for the elderly and immune compromised, and even mild cases can result in hospitalizations," said Dr. Randy Bergen. "Because we don't know yet how bad the flu virus will be, and because it peaks at a time when we are seeing COVID-19 cases rise, it is critical for everyone to get a flu vaccination so we do not see a massive and perilous spike of both viruses."

Dr. Bergen added that patients should contact their physician's offices to discuss the safety measures they have in place to protect patients from exposure to COVID-19 when they seek to get their flu vaccines.

Around the state, these measures include drive-through vaccination clinics, or designated places in doctor's offices, hospitals or pharmacies where those getting flu vaccinations are separate from those with possible COVID-19 exposure. Californians can visit www.vaccinefinder.org to find a nearby vaccination location.

