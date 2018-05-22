Health Outcomes & Technology Company OM1 Closes $21 Million Series B Financing And Expands Product Offerings

Using standardized health information and artificial intelligence (AI) technology, OM1 gathers, synthesizes, and leverages big clinical data and registries to help customers understand, compare and predict health outcomes. With the funding, OM1 will continue the buildout of its intelligent, data-driven solutions for real world evidence and value-based care. For example, customers use the recently released OMView™ RA system to access near real-time comparative treatment outcomes across all major biologics and biosimilars in rheumatoid arthritis, providing invaluable insights and evidence for decision-making.

With the funding announcement, Dave Barrett, Managing Partner at Polaris Partners, joins the OM1 Board of Directors. Barrett works with emerging companies focused on cloud infrastructure, data science-fueled SaaS applications and healthcare technologies.

"Applying advanced technologies to make treatment outcomes data actionable is game changing. OM1 is driving a new paradigm that promises better decision-making for healthcare and life sciences organizations," said Barrett.

OM1 was founded in 2015 by Dr. Richard Gliklich, an Executive-in-Residence (XIR) at GC and the founder of Outcome, a technology and services company focused on real world research and health outcomes that was acquired by Quintiles in 2011. Dr. Gliklich is also the principal investigator for a major federal effort focused on outcomes measurement and standardization.

"Healthcare stakeholders are moving rapidly towards recognizing that clinical outcomes are the most important metric in healthcare," said Dr. Gliklich. "With this funding, OM1 can accelerate the technologies that are making those outcomes accessible, and useful across a spectrum of needs for real world evidence and value-based care."

For more information, visit www.om1.com.

Contact

Renee Hurley

Head of Marketing, OM1

617-620-9571

rhurley@om1.com

About OM1

OM1 is a leading health outcomes and technology company leveraging big clinical data and AI to better understand, compare, and predict patient outcomes. OM1's real world evidence platform, clinical registries and AI technologies enable clients to accelerate research, measure and benchmark health outcomes and to personalize patient care.

About Polaris Partners

Polaris Partners has a 20+ year history of partnering with repeat entrepreneurs and world-class innovators who are improving the way we live and work. The multibillion-dollar firm invests in exceptional healthcare and technology companies across all stages, from founding to profitable growth. Polaris has offices in Boston and San Francisco. Learn more at polarispartners.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-outcomes--technology-company-om1-closes-21-million-series-b-financing-and-expands-product-offerings-300652516.html

SOURCE OM1

Related Links

http://www.om1.com

