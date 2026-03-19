Health Over Hype: Cardiologist and Entrepreneur Open a New Kind of Wellness Center in Rancho Mirage

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A cardiologist and an entrepreneur walked into a gym and kept having the same conversation. Not about reps or macros. About how strange the wellness world had become.

On one side, sterile clinics where you felt like a chart instead of a person. On the other, a booming industry of supplements, trends, and quick fixes that promised everything and explained very little.

So they decided to build something different.

On March 20, Journey Wellness + Performance opens in Rancho Mirage — a physician-guided wellness center founded by cardiologist Dr. Chanaka Wickramasinghe, known as "Doctor Wick," and entrepreneur Justin Tidwell, whose conversations as workout partners sparked the idea for a more welcoming, personalized kind of health space.

They didn't want a hospital. They didn't want a hype-driven wellness spa that felt transactional.

They wanted a place where people could come in, understand what's actually going on in their body, and get a real plan for feeling better. Health over hype is their mantra.

Journey was designed around that idea: your body's intelligence and an all-in-one place to support every step of the wellness journey, no matter your age, sex, or goals.

When someone walks in, they start with a full consultation and lab work that establishes a baseline. From there, the team builds a personalized roadmap — one that might include hormone therapy, regenerative peptide protocols, IV therapies, recovery treatments like red light therapy and PEMF, or body composition analysis through DEXA scanning.

The goal isn't a quick fix. It's helping people feel stronger, clearer, and more energized in the lives they're already living.

For Dr. Wickramasinghe, who has spent more than a decade in cardiology, the work is about prevention. Helping people address issues before they become problems.

For Tidwell, whose background includes athletics, bodybuilding, and business leadership, it's about performance in the real sense of the word: having the energy and physical capacity to live the life you care about.

Together they built Journey as a place that feels less like a clinic and more like a space to reset.

Members can come in for recovery sessions, sit under red light therapy, receive IV nutrient support, track progress through DEXA scans, or consult with the medical team about hormone balance and metabolic health.

The center also offers aesthetic services — including Botox, dermal fillers, and advanced laser treatments — performed by board-certified nurse practitioners using FDA-cleared technology designed to support skin health and natural-looking results.

But the heart of Journey isn't any single treatment. It's the membership model.

Members receive ongoing physician-guided care, including PEPTIV regenerative peptide protocols and hormone replacement therapy, with regular follow-ups and lab tracking designed to adjust treatment as the body changes.

The founders describe it simply: structured care instead of scattered solutions.

For people who feel run down, foggy, or like something is just slightly off, Journey exists to answer a simple question: What if feeling better wasn't guesswork?

The grand opening takes place March 20 at Journey Wellness + Performance in Rancho Mirage, where guests can tour the space and meet the team to begin mapping their own health journey.

Because the founders believe something many people suspect but rarely hear out loud: You don't have to settle for feeling the way you feel now. And with the right care and the right plan, you may be able to do the things you love for a very long time.

Visit https://journeyperformance.store/ to learn more.

SOURCE Journey Wellness + Performance