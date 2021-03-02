Health Passport app to get hotels and bars back to normal with confidence!

Now REVIV want to bring the secure technology to hotels, bars and restaurants to open them with this game-changing solution that allows people to scan their HELIIX Health Pass before entering a venue. Everyone in attendance will be safe in the knowledge the people they are mixing must have a valid VCode® and need to have tested negative for COVID-19 prior to entry.

So how does it work? The public will be asked to download the VPassport™ app and before heading off to their restaurant, bar or conference they will get themselves a rapid antigen for COVID. Their results will be uploaded to their HELIIX Health Pass and when they arrive at their chosen venue with their secure VCode® they can be scanned in by staff.

REVIV are offering a full 360 service from testing to technology -- as we can carry out testing in our clinics. To complete the comprehensive approach REVIV also offer HELIIX, an in-house management system, so companies are able to manage COVID in the work place.

Hap Klopp, the founder and former CEO of The North Face said: "The hospitality industry across the world need REVIV's HELIIX Health Pass to give their clientele and employees the peace of mind that everyone they're mixing with has tested negative for COVID. It would be perfect for somewhere like Vegas!"

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Tindall MBE, is an Ambassador V-Health Passport™, said: "This ground-breaking cyber technology could really have a positive impact."

For more information about HELIIX Health Pass visit contact [email protected], 0795813094

