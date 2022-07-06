Health Payment Systems, Inc. Named a 2022 Best and Brightest Company to Work For® in Milwaukee

Leading technology provider in the healthcare benefits space honored for its HR practices and enriching workplace environment.

MILWAUKEE, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Payment Systems, Inc. (HPS, the "Company"), an innovator in the healthcare payments space, today announced its recognition as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® 2022 Winners in Milwaukee by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). HPS was chosen based on the company's commitment to excellence in its human resources practices and employee enrichment.

Every year, companies throughout the greater Milwaukee region compete to be named one of Milwaukee's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program conducted by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR), recognizing companies that demonstrate exceptional, innovative human resource practices and set high standards for all businesses. NABR is a leader in benchmarking employment standards, with over two decades of hosting Best and Brightest competitions.

The 2022 competition included 139 national winners from various regions throughout the US, selected from 1,100 nominations. HPS was independently assessed and evaluated on key measures in various categories, including compensation, benefits and employee solutions, employee enrichment, engagement and retention, work-life balance, community initiatives and corporate responsibility, leadership, strategic company performance, and more.

"It is an honor for our team to be recognized with this award because it reflects one of our important core values: 'Taking Care of our Fellow Human.' This value starts with each other so that we may be of better service to those outside of the company," says Terry Rowinski, president of HPS. "In today's dynamic workplace environment, it is truly great to be recognized by our team as an employer of choice in our community, and we work hard every day to live up to that honor."

Prior to this recognition, HPS launched PayMedix and announced accelerating momentum, fueled by a perfect storm of challenges for HR and self-funded insurers related to an evolving healthcare landscape. In 2022, HPS plans to expand its PPO offering to neighboring Wisconsin states, Illinois, Minnesota, and Michigan to support current employer-employee populations.

ABOUT THE BEST AND BRIGHTEST TO WORK FOR® PROGRAM

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee engagement that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.

ABOUT HEALTH PAYMENT SYSTEMS, INC.

HPS is a privately held independent insurance company with a competitive PPO network in the state of Wisconsin. HPS is the parent company to PayMedix, an EOB consolidation tool that serves all contracted providers and enrolled members. The PayMedix single-statement billing helps families combat confusing and unaffordable medical bills, while its guaranteed payment model eliminates provider collection costs and risk. HPS is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. To learn more, visit Health Payment Systems .

